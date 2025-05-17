2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: results
Saturday, May 17, 2025
The Netherlands have won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.
The Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 in the final to clinch their first title at this level, never looking back after Tess van der Vliet's fourth-minute strike. It completes a fine campaign by the Dutch, who recovered from an early setback themselves three days earlier, with goalkeeper Maren Groothoff excellent in the shoot-out in their semi-final triumph over France.
Norway fell just short in their first WU17 EURO final, set up by a 3-1 win against Italy. A Christina Herseth effort and an own goal put them two up at the break before Rachele Giudici pulled one back. Marie Preus hit a late solo clincher, and she also struck in the final after Ranneke Derks had put the Netherlands 2-0 up, but Norway couldn't find an equaliser.
The semi-finalists finished in the top two of their groups. That also earned each team spots in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, where they will be joined by Spain, who beat Austria 6-1 in a play-off between the two third-place finishers.
Spain's reign as UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders was ended by a 2-1 loss to Italy. Both teams drew 1-1 with France and beaten Poland, and Spain led Italy on goal difference so only needed a point to qualify. However Spain, who had got to the semi-finals in all ten previous editions since the introduction of the group stage, lost to two Giulia Galli goals.
As for France, they defeated Poland 3-1 to finish second as Bouchra Kharafi and Ludivine Bardet put them two up at the break and although Lena Świrska pulled one back, and late own goal settled matters.
Having beaten both Austria and Norway, the Netherlands were already confirmed in first place before their 9-0 win against the eliminated Faroe Islands when Group A ended. Norway led Austria on goal difference in second and knew a point would take them into the last four, and they had the better of the ensuing 0-0 draw.
Venues
Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn
á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík
Knockout phase
Final
Saturday 17 May
Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)
Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn)
France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)
Matchday 2
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn)
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)
Matchday 1
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)