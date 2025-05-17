Netherlands 2-1 Norway: First-half goals seal Dutch Women's U17 EURO final win

The Netherlands won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship for the first time as Tess van der Vliet and Player of the Tournament Ranneke Derks scored first-half goals to seal a 2-1 win against Norway in Tórshavn.

A dominant display before the break put the Netherlands on course to match the 2-0 victory they recorded against Norway in the group stage. Marie Preus did pull one back early in the second half with her finals-leading fifth goal in the Faroe Islands, but Norway were unable to find an equaliser in their first decider at this level.

Key moments 4' Van der Vliet gives Dutch the lead

37' Groothoff dives to deny Enger

42' Derks coolly makes it 2-0

56' Preus pulls one back from tight angle

Match in brief: First-half dominance key for Netherlands

Norway nearly went ahead almost immediately when Elida Kolbjørnsen slipped through Preus for the first chance; Maren Groothoff saved and the ball fell to Sigrid Gamst, who shot over. However, the Netherlands look a fourth-minute lead as Anne Gelevert picked up the ball just outside the box and played into space, anticipated by Tess van der Vliet, who broke away from her marker and beat Maria Kroken.

Kroken denied Ranneke Derks as the Netherlands looked to add to their advantage, and the Norway keeper also dived to save a Naomi van der Linden effort from distance. As the first half went on, Kroken was being kept busy while, at the other end, Groothoff – the Netherlands' semi-final hero against France – made a full-length diving stop from Tommine Enger.

Derks on 'amazing' title win

Making a first finals start after registering as a substitute in the 2-0 group defeat of Norway, Ayah Eloualidi then looked set to score as she received the ball in front of goal, only for Kroken to tackle. Almost immediately, however, Eloualidi turned provider as she crossed from the left, allowing Derks to control with her right foot and beat Kroken with the other via a deflection.

Norway, who had been hoping for victory on their 17 May national day, made two half-time changes. And within 11 minutes they were back within one goal as Kolbjørnsen again played through Preus, who this time rounded Groothoff and shot in from a tight ankle.

Soon after, Groothoff produced a fine save from Preus, and Norway had their share of chances in the second half but could not beat the Netherlands goalkeeper and defence again.

The final: As it happened

Reaction

Sherida van Bruggen, Netherlands coach: "It was very important [to make a fast start]. We had a good plan and the girls did a good job in carrying out that plan. It was very important to get in at half-time 2-0 up. Norway got it back to 2-1, and that is what we expected, that they would be more creative in the final third. I think we did a good job; we neutralised them. It's tough to defend like that, but they did a very good job and I am very proud of them."

Tess van der Vliet, Netherlands goalscorer: "It has been an amazing time. It was beautiful here firstly, and secondly we played well the whole tournament. We won every game, and we only had a draw [before winning on penalties]. We played really well. It's history, right? It's amazing, I can't believe it, but we did it!"

Eline Kulstad-Torneus, Norway coach: "The Netherlands had a really good first half. We weren't talking to each other, not running nearly enough. But we came out in the second half convinced it was possible to get something done. We got the first goal and were really hoping to get the second, but today the Netherlands were the better team."

Marie Preus, Norway goalscorer: "I think they were much better in the first half, but we had some chances we needed to get into the goal. I think we were much better in the second half and we created some chances as well that we needed to get a goal from. But they're a good team, so it's OK. They had many chances as well."

Preus: 'My goal was to finish as top scorer'

Key stats

The Netherlands claimed their first Women's U17 EURO title having previously lost the 2019 final to Germany. They were Women's U19 EURO champions in 2014 and senior Women's EURO winners in 2017.

Norway were contesting their first Women's U17 EURO final and remain without a UEFA youth title, having lost five Women's U19 EURO deciders.

Derks also made it 2-0 in the Netherlands' group stage win against Norway.

Preus finished as the five-goal finals top scorer, one ahead of Derks.

The Netherlands are the first team to beat the same nation twice in the same Women's U17 EURO final tournament. They were also the first team to finish third in their opening qualifying group and reach the final.

Watch the Netherlands lift the WU17 trophy

Line-ups

Netherlands: Groothoff; Van der Linden, Koster, Thomassen, Rietveld; Gelevert, Renfrum, Van der Vliet (Vinckers 89); Pennock, Derks, Eloualidi (Dap 80)

Norway: Kroken; Ellingsen, Flø, Lund, Pallesen (Niss 73); Enger, Berg (Halvorsen 46), Gamst; Herseth (Halbmayr 46), Preus, Kolbjørnsen (Hoem 86)