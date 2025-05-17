Women's Under-17 EURO 2025 top scorer: Norway's Marie Preus

Marie Preus of Norway ended as the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament top scorer with five goals.

Preus opened the finals with a hat-trick against hosts Faroe Islands, scored a mazy solo effort to seal the 3-1 semi-final defeat of Italy and then pulled Norway back to 2-1 as they lost the decider to the Netherlands. She ended one ahead of Ranneke Derks, who put the Netherlands 2-0 up in both of their games against Norway (the group game ending by that scoreline).

Preus said: "It’s really nice. That was the goal for myself so it’s nice, but of course we wanted to win the final, that was the big goal. But it was nice to get the top scorer [prize]."

For the season as a whole, including qualifying, Spain's Rosalía Domínguez came out top with ten goals, including two in the Faroe Islands: one against Poland in the group stage and the other in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off defeat of Austria. She was one ahead of both Preus and qualifying top scorer Filippa Sjöström of Sweden, who did not compete in the finals.

2025 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



5 Marie Preus (Norway)

4 Ranneke Derks (Netherlands)

3 Giulia Galli (Italy)

3 Christina Herseth ( (Norway)

3 Ella Rauscha (Austria)

2024/25 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



10 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

9 Marie Preus (Norway)

9 Filippa Sjöström (Sweden)

7 Filippa Andersson (Sweden)

7 Otylia El Belati (Netherlands)

7 Giulia Galli (Italy)

WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2024/25: Marie Preus (Norway) 5

2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 7

2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5

2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2024/25: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain) 10

2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 17

2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)

8 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)

7 Eva Navarro (Spain)

7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)

7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

6 Rachael Adedini (France)

6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)

6 Vicky López (Spain)

6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)

Shekiera Martinez got a record nine goals in the 2018 finals including a semi-final hat-trick against England SPORTSFILE

All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

20 Claudia Pina (Spain)

18 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

18 Georgia Stanway (England)

16 Laura Berry (Scotland)

16 Nicole Billa (Austria)

16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)

16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)