2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 starts

Monday, June 16, 2025

The road to Northern Ireland begins with round 1 running from 24 September to 2 December.

The League A groups
Qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship begins on 24 September when round 1 kicks off, running until 2 December.

Round 1 is split into two leagues, with promotion and relegation at stake ahead of round 2 in spring. League A includes 28 teams, including defending champions Netherlands and the seven nations promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2024/25 edition.

The 21 teams in League B (including the sides relegated from League A in 2024/25 round 2) will play for promotion to League A in six groups. Northern Ireland will take part even though their finals place is assured as hosts.

Round 2 is drawn on 11 December, with teams in League A competing for seven finals slots alongside Northern Ireland. The finals draw is on 25 March with the tournament running from 3 to 16 May.

WU17 EURO round 1 League A groups

  • The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1 (26 November–2 December): Spain, Portugal*, Hungary, Bulgaria

Group A2 (23–29 October): France, Belgium, Germany*, Republic of Ireland

Group A3 (24–30 September): Netherlands* (holders), Czechia, Slovakia, Andorra

Group A4 (8–14 October): Poland*, Scotland, England, Montenegro

Group A5 (23–29 October): Italy, Finland, Croatia*, North Macedonia

Group A6 (26 November–2 December): Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania*

Group A7 (22–28 October): Norway, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus

*Mini-tournament hosts

  • Netherlands won the 2024/25 edition in the Faroe Islands, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy also reached the semis with Austria, Poland and Romania also involved along with the hosts.
  • Andorra, who will make their League A debut, were promoted from League B in 2024/25 round 2 along with Belarus, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland and Romania.

WU17 EURO round 1 League B groups

  • The six group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (24–30 October): Wales, Kosovo, Moldova*, Azerbaijan

Group B2 (17–23 October): Greece, Estonia, Israel, Albania*

Group B3 (24–30 October): Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Kazakhstan*

Group B4 (3–9 November): Türkiye, Luxembourg*, Northern Ireland (finals hosts)

Group B5 (3–9 November): Sweden, Lithuania, Malta*

Group B6 (5–11 November): Iceland, Slovenia*, Faroe Islands

*Mini-tournament hosts

  • Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in 2024/25 round 2.

