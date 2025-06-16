2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 starts

Qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship begins on 24 September when round 1 kicks off, running until 2 December.

Round 1 is split into two leagues, with promotion and relegation at stake ahead of round 2 in spring. League A includes 28 teams, including defending champions Netherlands and the seven nations promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2024/25 edition.

The 21 teams in League B (including the sides relegated from League A in 2024/25 round 2) will play for promotion to League A in six groups. Northern Ireland will take part even though their finals place is assured as hosts.

Round 2 is drawn on 11 December, with teams in League A competing for seven finals slots alongside Northern Ireland. The finals draw is on 25 March with the tournament running from 3 to 16 May.

WU17 EURO round 1 League A groups

The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1 (26 November–2 December): Spain, Portugal*, Hungary, Bulgaria

Group A2 (23–29 October): France, Belgium, Germany*, Republic of Ireland

Group A3 (24–30 September): Netherlands* (holders), Czechia, Slovakia, Andorra

Group A4 (8–14 October): Poland*, Scotland, England, Montenegro

Group A5 (23–29 October): Italy, Finland, Croatia*, North Macedonia

Group A6 (26 November–2 December): Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania*

Group A7 (22–28 October): Norway, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus

*Mini-tournament hosts

Netherlands won the 2024/25 edition in the Faroe Islands, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy also reached the semis with Austria, Poland and Romania also involved along with the hosts.

Andorra, who will make their League A debut, were promoted from League B in 2024/25 round 2 along with Belarus, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland and Romania.

WU17 EURO round 1 League B groups

The six group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (24–30 October): Wales, Kosovo, Moldova*, Azerbaijan

Group B2 (17–23 October): Greece, Estonia, Israel, Albania*

Group B3 (24–30 October): Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Kazakhstan*

Group B4 (3–9 November): Türkiye, Luxembourg*, Northern Ireland (finals hosts)

Group B5 (3–9 November): Sweden, Lithuania, Malta*

Group B6 (5–11 November): Iceland, Slovenia*, Faroe Islands

*Mini-tournament hosts