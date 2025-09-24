2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 guide
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
The road to Northern Ireland begins with round 1 running until 2 December.
Round 1 of qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs until 2 December.
Round 1 is split into two leagues, with promotion and relegation at stake ahead of round 2 in spring. League A includes 28 teams, including defending champions Netherlands and the seven nations promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2024/25 edition.
The 21 teams in League B (including the sides relegated from League A in 2024/25 round 2) will play for promotion to League A in six groups. Northern Ireland will take part even though their finals place is assured as hosts.
Round 2 is drawn on 11 December, with teams in League A competing for seven finals slots alongside Northern Ireland. The finals draw is on 25 March with the tournament running from 3 to 16 May.
WU17 EURO round 1 League A groups
- The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for round 2.
Group A1 (26 November–2 December): Spain, Portugal*, Hungary, Bulgaria
Group A2 (23–29 October): France, Belgium, Germany*, Republic of Ireland
Group A3 (24–30 September): Netherlands* (holders), Czechia, Slovakia, Andorra
Group A4 (8–14 October): Poland*, Scotland, England, Montenegro
Group A5 (23–29 October): Italy, Finland, Croatia*, North Macedonia
Group A6 (26 November–2 December): Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Romania*
Group A7 (22–28 October): Norway, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Netherlands won the 2024/25 edition in the Faroe Islands, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy also reached the semis with Austria, Poland and Romania also involved along with the hosts.
- Andorra, who are making their League A debut, were promoted from League B in 2024/25 round 2 along with Belarus, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland and Romania.
WU17 EURO round 1 League B groups
- The six group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 2.
Group B1 (24–30 October): Wales, Kosovo, Moldova*, Azerbaijan
Group B2 (17–23 October): Greece, Estonia, Israel, Albania*
Group B3 (24–30 October): Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Kazakhstan*
Group B4 (3–9 November): Türkiye, Luxembourg*, Northern Ireland (finals hosts)
Group B5 (3–9 November): Sweden, Lithuania, Malta*
Group B6 (5–11 November): Iceland, Slovenia*, Faroe Islands
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in 2024/25 round 2.