Belgium and Türkiye to host WU17 EURO

Belgium will host the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament of 2028 while the 2029 edition has been awarded to Türkiye at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December 2025 in Nyon.

Both of these nations have previously been venues for the UEFA’s other female youth tournament, Women’s U19 EURO, the Royal Belgian Football Association staging the 2023 edition and the Turkish Football Federation the 2012 finals.

Future Women's U17 EURO final tournament hosts

2026: Northern Ireland

2027: Finland

2028: Belgium

2029: Türkiye