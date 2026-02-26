Women's U17 EURO round 2 guide

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 decides seven places in the finals in Northern Ireland alongside the hosts as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

League A, running from Friday until 20 March, will decide which teams join Northern Ireland in the finals from 4 to 17 May. The seven group winners to go into the 25 March draw along with the hosts. The tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifying event for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Teams will also be promoted and relegated between Leagues A and B ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Northern Ireland compete in League B, which runs until 8 April, although their finals place as hosts is assured.

WU17 EURO round 2 matches

WU17 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the final tournament.

• The seven fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.

Group A1 (27 February–5 March): Denmark, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Sweden (hosts)

Group A2 (13–19 March): England, Italy, Croatia (hosts), Türkiye

Group A3 (9–15 March): Finland, Czechia (hosts), Romania, Latvia

Group A4 (14–20 March): France, Austria, Serbia (hosts), Iceland

Group A5 (12–18 March): Switzerland, Norway (hosts), Scotland, Greece

Group A6 (1–7 March): Spain, Portugal (hosts), Hungary, Kosovo

Group A7 (11–17 March): Netherlands (holders), Poland, Slovakia, Wales (hosts)

• Netherlands won the title last season, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy were semi-finalists and Austria, Poland and Spain also qualified for the tournament in the Faroe Islands.

• Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales are aiming to join hosts Northern Ireland in earning final tournament debuts.

• Latvia are making their League A debut. Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were also promoted from League B in round 1.

2025 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Norway

League B

• The six group winners and the best runners-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.

Group B1 (27 March–2 April): Belarus, Lithuania, Malta (hosts), Estonia

Group B2 (28 February–6 March): North Macedonia (hosts), Northern Ireland (finals hosts), Luxembourg, Georgia

Group B3 (12–18 March): Belgium, Slovenia (hosts), Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (1–7 April): Montenegro (hosts), Kazakhstan, Moldova

Group B5 (2–8 April): Ukraine, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Group B6 (26 February–4 March): Andorra, Israel, Albania (hosts)

• Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine were relegated from League A in round 1.