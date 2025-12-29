Clàudia Pina, Armisa Kuc, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Tessa Wullaert: Who was the women's top scorer in 2025?

Clàudia Pina of Barcelona and Spain finished as the leading scorer across all UEFA women's competitions in 2025, on 17 goals.

Pina was 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer and five of those ten goals came in this calendar year, including doubles as a substitute against both Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals and Chelsea in the last four.

She added two more on Matchday 1 this season, against Bayern München, and got ten in 2025 for Spain – two at UEFA Women's EURO and eight in their UEFA Women's Nations League triumph, the joint-best with Belgium's Tessa Wullaert.

Clàudia Pina's 2025 Women's Champions League goals

Who was the top scorer in all women's UEFA competitions in 2025 (club and country)? 17 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona & Spain) 11 Armisa Kuc (Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi Fomget & Montenegro)

11 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)

11 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

11 Alessia Russo (Arsenal & England)

11 Tessa Wullaert (Twente & Belgium) 10 Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea & France)

10 Giulia Galli (Roma, Italy U17 & Italy U19)

10 Pernille Harder (Bayern München & Denmark) 8 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg & Netherlands)

8 Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal & Sweden)

8 Megi Doci (Vllaznia & Albania)

8 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain U17 & &19)

8 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

8 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus & Italy)

8 Esther González (Spain)

8 Michaela Khýrová (Sparta Praha & Czechia)

8 Clara Mateo (Paris FC & France)

8 Marie Preus (Vålerenga & Norway U17)

8 Lea Schüller (Bayern München & Germany)

8 Elisabeth Terland (Manchester United & Norway) Only teams for which a player scored in UEFA competition are indicated. Teams listed are senior sides unless otherwise indicated.

Wullaert was one of five players who finished joint second across all UEFA competitions on 11. She scored against Portugal at Women's EURO and also got two for Inter in the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup in her first European club campaign since 2021/22.

Sharing second place with Wullaert were Armisa Kuc of Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi Fomget and Montenegro, Ewa Pajor of Barcelona and Poland, Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Spain, and Alessia Russo, a champion with Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League and England at Women's EURO.

Watch Alessia Russo's delightful diving finish

In individual competitions, Melchie Dumornay of OL Lyonnes led the way in the Women's Champions League with eight, while Anderlecht pair Mickäella Cardia and Amélie Delabre struck a Women's Europa Cup best of five along with Spartak Subotica's Andrene Smith.

At national-team level, Spain had at least the joint winner in all four UEFA competitions, including Pina in the Women's Nations League. Esther González was Women's EURO 2025 top scorer on four goals.

Celia Segura led the way in the Women's Under-19 EURO with seven, combining Spain's winning 2024/25 campaign and 2025/26 qualifying round 1. Rosalía Domínguez of Spain bagged the Women's U17 EURO joint best of seven along with Marie Preus of Norway.