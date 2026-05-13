2026 Women's Under-17 EURO top scorer: Adedini leads before knockout stage
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Rachael Adedini of France is the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals top scorer before the knockout stage.
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France's Rachael Adedini is the top scorer before the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament knockout stage with three goals.
At her third WU17 EURO, Adedini kept up her record of scoring on Matchday 1 of all three editions by striking in a 5-0 win over Poland that was the largest winning margin of the group stage.
The Manchester City forward added two more in the 4-1 Matchday 3 win against Finland, equalling the all-time record of Germany's Shekiera Martinez by taking her finals total to nine.
Phoebe De Bohan is one of three players on two goals courtesy of the England forward's double in their opening 2-0 win over host nation Northern Ireland. Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal, who found the net against Germany and Northern Ireland, and Poland's Zofia Burzan, who curled in a superb free-kick to give her team victory over Finland and scored against Spain, also have two.
Twenty-three players still involved in the competition were on one goal before Norway faced France and Germany encountered Spain in the semi-finals in Belfast on Thursday, either side of England meeting Poland in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off in Larne. Goals in that game will not count towards the top scorer standings.Semi-final preview: France vs Norway, Germany vs Spain
2026 Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers after group stage
3 Rachel Adedini (France)
2 Zofia Burzan (Poland)
2 Pheobe de Bohan (England)
2 Stine Ariell Solemdal (Norway)
2025/26 Women's U17 EURO season (including qualifying) top scorers
8 Olivia Oulasvirta (Finland)
7 Fanny Peterson (Sweden)7 Kára Sigurdsson (Iceland)
6 Zofia Burzan (Poland)
6 Lily Hoekz (Belgium)
Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers
2024/25: Marie Preus (Norway) 5
2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 7
2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5
2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6
2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9
2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5
2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6
2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4
2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2
2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2
2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4
2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8
2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2
Women's U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying
2025/26: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain) 10
2024/25: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain) 10
2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 17
2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10
2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18
2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15
2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14
2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10
2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9
2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18
2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11
2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12
2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12
2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11
2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.