2026 Women's Under-17 EURO top scorer: Rachael Adedini and Stine Ariell Solemdal lead

France's Rachael Adedini and Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal are the joint-top scorers in the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament with three goals each.

At her third WU17 EURO, Adedini kept up her record of scoring on Matchday 1 of all three editions by striking in a 5-0 win over Poland that was the largest winning margin of the group stage.

The Manchester City forward added two more in the 4-1 Matchday 3 win against Finland, equalling the all-time record of Germany's Shekiera Martinez by taking her finals total to nine.

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Finland 1-4 France

Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal, meanwhile, found the net against Germany and Northern Ireland in the group stage before striking again in the semi-final against France, although she will now be unable to add to her tally after her team were knocked out on penalties.

Three players are on two goals: Phoebe De Bohan of England, Poland's Zofia Burzan and France forward Léa Motyka.

2026 Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

3 Rachel Adedini (France)

3 Stine Ariell Solemdal (Norway)

2 Zofia Burzan﻿ (Poland)

2 Pheobe de Bohan (England)

2 Léa Motyka (France)

2025/26 Women's U17 EURO season (including qualifying) top scorers

8 Olivia Oulasvirta (Finland)

7 Fanny Peterson (Sweden)

7 Kára Sigurdsson (Iceland)

6 Zofia Burzan﻿ (Poland)

6 Lily Hoekz (Belgium)

Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

2024/25: Marie Preus (Norway) 5

2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 7

2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5

2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

Women's U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying



2024/25: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain) 10

2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 17

2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.