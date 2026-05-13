2026 Women's Under-17 EURO top scorer: Rachael Adedini and Stine Ariell Solemdal lead
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Rachael Adedini of France and Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal are the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals joint-top scorers.
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France's Rachael Adedini and Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal are the joint-top scorers in the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament with three goals each.
At her third WU17 EURO, Adedini kept up her record of scoring on Matchday 1 of all three editions by striking in a 5-0 win over Poland that was the largest winning margin of the group stage.
The Manchester City forward added two more in the 4-1 Matchday 3 win against Finland, equalling the all-time record of Germany's Shekiera Martinez by taking her finals total to nine.
Norway's Stine Ariell Solemdal, meanwhile, found the net against Germany and Northern Ireland in the group stage before striking again in the semi-final against France, although she will now be unable to add to her tally after her team were knocked out on penalties.
Three players are on two goals: Phoebe De Bohan of England, Poland's Zofia Burzan and France forward Léa Motyka.
2026 Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers
3 Rachel Adedini (France)
3 Stine Ariell Solemdal (Norway)
2 Zofia Burzan (Poland)
2 Pheobe de Bohan (England)
2 Léa Motyka (France)
2025/26 Women's U17 EURO season (including qualifying) top scorers
8 Olivia Oulasvirta (Finland)
7 Fanny Peterson (Sweden)
7 Kára Sigurdsson (Iceland)
6 Zofia Burzan (Poland)
6 Lily Hoekz (Belgium)
Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorers
2024/25: Marie Preus (Norway) 5
2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 7
2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5
2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6
2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9
2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5
2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6
2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4
2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2
2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2
2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4
2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8
2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2
Women's U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying
2024/25: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain) 10
2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 17
2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10
2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18
2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15
2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14
2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10
2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9
2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18
2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11
2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12
2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12
2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11
2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.