Germany 1-0 France: Kleeman strike settles Women's Under-17 EURO final

Germany have been crowned champions of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship for a record-extending ninth time after defeating France 1-0 in the final in Belfast.

Both sides enjoyed chances in the first half at Windsor Park, but Marie Kleemann's 29th-minute strike ultimately settled the contest as Germany avenged their 1-0 loss to France during qualifying.

Key moments 9' Zidi shoots wide inside box

12' No19 fires effort past post

21' Ducreux repels Säring strike

29' Kleemann slots in opener

33' Kropp parries Bento effort

43' Germany No1 denies Adedini

Match in brief: Germany win ninth title

France scored three more goals than any other side during their first four matches and the 2023 champions almost added another early on here, Méhisane Zidi – scorer of their group stage winner against Spain – twice sending finishes wide after being set up cleverly by Léa Motyka and Rachael Adedini.

Germany were in familiar territory after withstanding ample pressure during their semi-final victory against Spain, and after staying patient they went close when Victoria Säring forced Clélia Ducreux to save with a leg from the midfielder's strike on the turn as part of a promising spell for Sabine Loderer's team.

A cross by influential creative presence Mia Giesen then led to Germany's breakthrough. Clara Choisy pounced on France's hesitation with a shot that was brilliantly kept out by Ducreux's one-handed save, only for Marie Kleemann to arrive and drill in for her second goal of the tournament.

France would have levelled before half-time but for excellent stops from Mirja Kropp, the Germany No1 plunging to turn away efforts from Mayra Bento and the ever-dangerous Rachael Adedini, the latter leading to Motyka scooping the rebound over the crossbar.

Both teams made attacking changes at the interval, with France sending on Margot Collin – responsible for four goals since the start of qualifying – while Germany introduced Johanna Putzer.

Säring directed a fierce effort wide from a tricky angle before Collin and Germany's Laura Ernst went close with headers as part of a tighter second half. Neither could add to the scoreline, however, as the most successful nation in the history of this competition secured their ninth triumph and their first since 2022.

The final: As it happened

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Germany had only once missed the finals before failing to reach both of the last two tournaments.

They were contesting their tenth final and their first since their eighth triumph four years ago.

This final fell on the seventh anniversary of Germany's triumph in 2019, when they beat the Netherlands on penalties in Bulgaria.

Seven of the eight meetings between these teams at the finals have been won by Germany.

Germany's only final defeat was a 2-0 loss to Spain in Lithuania in 2018.

Kleemann's winner was Germany's 125th goal of all time at the finals across 52 matches, with 46 conceded.

This was France's fifth final, Les Bleuettes claiming their only previous title with a 3-2 win against Spain three years ago.

Eight of France's 11 goals at this edition came before half-time.

They have reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last five years, having failed to qualify for three of the previous four editions and gone out in the group stage in the other.

France had scored in 14 of their previous 15 matches at the finals, hitting 44 goals in those games.

A 91st-minute goal by Elise Dhalluin – a starter in the final – had given France a 1-0 win in the previous meeting between the teams, in this season's qualifying round 1 in Frankfurt.

Germany scored just once across their last three matches of the finals, having previously found the net in their 1-0 win against England on Matchday 2.

Adedini finished as the three-goal joint-top scorer at the finals, having scored on Matchday 1 for the third year running. She is now level with Germany's Shekiera Martinez as the all-time Women's U17 EURO final tournament top scorer, with the duo on ten strikes apiece.

Line-ups

Germany: Kropp; Hell, Ernst, Dafinger, Dürr; Säring (Feiertag 78), Hebben (Kessler 78), Itgenshorst, Giesen (Martens 66); Kleemann (Kuhn 90+3), Choisy (Putzer 46)

France: Ducreux; Yerro, E. Motyka, Olando, Girardot (Prezelin 90); L. Motyka, Dhalluin (Niakate 59), Tae (Thomas 78), Bento (Ane 59); Zidi (Collin 46), Adedini