2026 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Northern Ireland. Champions Germany provide four players, including Player of the Tournament Mirja Kropp, and so do runners-up France. The other semi-finalists Spain (two players) and Norway (one) are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Mirja Kropp (Germany)

Mirja Kropp was a crucial figure in Germany’s success, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament and winning every match she played. She also saved a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out. A strong leader, Kropp demonstrated impressive maturity and composure in key moments. Germany coach Sabine Loderer enthused: "She gives our whole team so much safety from the back. You can always build play with her – she's our plus-one in build-up play. She gives stability to the team."

Defender: Laura Ernst (Germany)

A technically-accomplished central defender, Laura Ernst was a cornerstone of Germany’s back line. She demonstrated exceptional anticipation and game reading, combined with strong positioning in key defensive moments.

Defender: Rosie Olando (France)

Physically strong and dominant in duels, Rosie Olando played a key role for France as the left centre-back. She was influential both defensively and in possession, frequently switching play with diagonal passes to the right wing. Olando showed excellent spatial awareness, anticipation and timing in defensive situations. Quick and aggressive in her defending, she also demonstrated accurate passing with both feet and was dominant in aerial duels. Her ability on the ball meant she was often used in direct build-up situations from the goalkeeper.

Defender: Muriel Dürr (Germany)

Muriel Dürr operated at left-back for Germany and impressed with her pace, agility, and effectiveness in one-on-one defensive situations. Throughout the tournament, she showed excellent timing, composure under pressure, and consistency in preventing attacks down her flank. She also contributed offensively, regularly joining attacking moves and delivering crosses into the penalty area to provide width and support.

Defender: Iraia Fernández (Spain)

Iraia Fernández played an important role in Spain’s combination play down the left side. She used intelligent movement to create space for team-mates and attacked opponents with purposeful driving runs inside. She demonstrated this to great effect when scoring against Finland on Matchday 1.

Midfielder: Odélia Tae (France)

The youngest player in the France squad, Odélia Tae was instrumental in providing balance in midfield. Comfortable in possession and highly effective at escaping pressure, she also played a vital role in supporting attacks and protecting defensively, consistently ready to press and track runners in behind.

Midfielder: Stine Ariell Solemdal (Norway)

Finishing the tournament as joint-top scorer, Stine Ariell Solemdal was influential in all areas of the pitch. Dynamic and mobile, she combined excellent pace with impressive endurance. She contributed both defensively and offensively, often advancing to support the attack as a second striker.

Midfielder: Johanna Hebben (Germany)

Germany’s captain and a true on-field leader, Johanna Hebben worked tirelessly throughout the tournament. She combined defensive intensity with exceptional maturity and composure in possession. Hebben also scored the decisive penalty in Germany’s group stage victory over England.

Forward: Léa Motyka (France)

France’s right winger showcased outstanding one-on-one attacking ability, using her pace and technical quality to beat defenders with both dribbling and direct running. She scored two goals as France progressed to the final.

Forward: Rachael Adedini (France)

Joint-top scorer with three goals, Rachael Adedini is a physically powerful and tactically-intelligent forward. She reads space exceptionally well and consistently positions herself in dangerous areas. Strong in one-on-one situations, explosive over short distances, and highly effective in possession, she also boasts a powerful and precise finish. Adedini was one of France’s standout performers.

Forward: Ángela Gálvez (Spain)

A highly-creative right winger, Ángela Gálvez impressed with her excellent first touch and passing quality. She showed superb awareness in tight spaces, knowing when to rotate with team-mates and when to drive inside with the ball. The 15-year-old provided a constant creative threat for Spain, contributing one goal and seven key passes during the tournament.

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.