Mirja Kropp named 2026 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament
Monday, May 18, 2026
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Germany goalkeeper Mirja Kropp has been named Player of the Tournament for the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.
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Mirja Kropp has been named 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping Germany win a record-extending ninth title.
The Leipzig goalkeeper conceded just one goal across her four games at the tournament and kept a clean sheet in her side's 1-0 victory over France in the final.
Kropp saved a penalty from Spain's Carlota Chacón in their semi-final's deciding shoot-out, which Germany won 4-3 on spot kicks at the end of a goalless draw to progress to the final.
The 16-year-old made several crucial stops to keep a shut-out in the final, including excellent saves to deny France's Mayra Bento and Rachael Adedini after Marie Kleeman had given Germany the lead.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Mirja Kropp was a critical figure for Germany’s success, conceding just one goal across the tournament, winning every game she played and saving a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out.
"She was a strong leader, displaying high level-maturity in critical moments across the tournament."