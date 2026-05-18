Mirja Kropp named 2026 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Mirja Kropp has been named 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping Germany win a record-extending ninth title.

The Leipzig goalkeeper conceded just one goal across her four games at the tournament and kept a clean sheet in her side's 1-0 victory over France in the final.

Kropp saved a penalty from Spain's Carlota Chacón in their semi-final's deciding shoot-out, which Germany won 4-3 on spot kicks at the end of a goalless draw to progress to the final.

The 16-year-old made several crucial stops to keep a shut-out in the final, including excellent saves to deny France's Mayra Bento and Rachael Adedini after Marie Kleeman had given Germany the lead.

Mirja Kropp during Germany's 1-0 win against France in the final UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Mirja Kropp was a critical figure for Germany’s success, conceding just one goal across the tournament, winning every game she played and saving a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out.

"She was a strong leader, displaying high level-maturity in critical moments across the tournament."