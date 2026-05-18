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Mirja Kropp named 2026 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Monday, May 18, 2026

Germany goalkeeper Mirja Kropp has been named Player of the Tournament for the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.

Germany goalkeeper Mirja Kropp with her Player of the Tournament trophy
Germany goalkeeper Mirja Kropp with her Player of the Tournament trophy

Mirja Kropp has been named 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping Germany win a record-extending ninth title.

The Leipzig goalkeeper conceded just one goal across her four games at the tournament and kept a clean sheet in her side's 1-0 victory over France in the final.

Kropp saved a penalty from Spain's Carlota Chacón in their semi-final's deciding shoot-out, which Germany won 4-3 on spot kicks at the end of a goalless draw to progress to the final.

The 16-year-old made several crucial stops to keep a shut-out in the final, including excellent saves to deny France's Mayra Bento and Rachael Adedini after Marie Kleeman had given Germany the lead.

Mirja Kropp during Germany's 1-0 win against France in the final
Mirja Kropp during Germany's 1-0 win against France in the finalUEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Mirja Kropp was a critical figure for Germany’s success, conceding just one goal across the tournament, winning every game she played and saving a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out.

"She was a strong leader, displaying high level-maturity in critical moments across the tournament."

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