2017 WU19 EURO final tournament draw

The draw

Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Germany, Scotland, Spain

Group B: Italy, Netherlands, France, England



The draw was conducted by Nadine Kessler, a two-time winner of this title and world and European player of the year in 2014. She was accompanied by Northern Ireland men's coach Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson.

Facts

• There are six former winners in the final tournament: Germany (4 titles), France (4), England (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).

• France and the Netherlands have met already this season, playing out a goalless draw in the elite round that took the Oranje through. Holders France qualified as the best runners-up.

• England met all three of their Group B rivals at La Manga in March, drawing 1-1 with France before wins against the Netherlands (5-0) and Italy (4-0).

2016 final: France 2-1 Spain

• Spain have finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons, and four of the last five.

• Spain (six games), England (3) and Germany (3) advanced to Northern Ireland with 100% records.

• Northern Ireland will be the 29th nation represented in WU19 EURO finals.

Dates for your diary

Group stage: 8, 11, 14 August (Ballymena, Belfast, Lurgan, Portadown)

Semi-finals: 17 August (Belfast)

Final: 20 August (Belfast)



2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Europe has four berths in the tournament to be played in France from 7 to 28 August next year, with the hosts already assured of a place. The four semi-finalists all qualify; if France are among that number there will be a play-off between the two third-place teams (from either group) in Ballymena on 17 August.