Sunday's WU19 EURO final: France v Spain

Thursday 17 August 2017

In a repeat of the 2016 final in Slovakia, holders France will meet Spain in the #WU19EURO decider in Belfast on Sunday; UEFA.com presents the key facts.

France captain Mylène Chavas and Spain's Patricia Guijarro ahead of the final
France captain Mylène Chavas and Spain's Patricia Guijarro ahead of the final ©Sportsfile

Holders France will play Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final at 20:30CET (19:30 local time) at Windsor Park, Belfast, televised live by Eurosport.

  • Key final facts
France

  • Tournament best: winners x 4 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016)
  • Previous finals: 8 (W4 L4)
  • Finals top scorer: Mathilde Bourdieu, Emelyne Laurent 2
  • Could be first team to retain the title since Germany in 2007; first team to reach nine finals

Spain

  • Tournament best: winners x 1 (2004)
  • Previous finals: 6 (W1 L5)
  • Finals top scorer: Patricia Guijarro 3
  • Second nation to reach four finals in a row after Germany between 1999 and 2002; hoping not to finish runners-up for fourth straight year
  • Previous final meeting
2016: France 2-1 Spain (Senec, Slovakia)

  • Road to final

France
Qualifying round: bye
Elite round: Portugal 3-1, Slovenia 4-0, Netherlands 0-0 (Group 3 runners-up)
Group stage: Netherlands 0-2, Italy 6-1, England 1-0 (Group B runners-up)
Semi-final: Germany 2-1

Spain
Qualifying round: Latvia 18-0, Azerbaijan 7-0, Ukraine 5-0 (Group 8 winners)
Elite round: Russia 3-1, Hungary 3-0, Belgium 3-1 (Group 1 winners)
Group stage: Northern Ireland 2-0, Germany 0-2, Scotland 1-0 (Group A runners-up)
Semi-final: Netherlands 3-2

  • FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers

France and Spain will be joined in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup by Germany, the Netherlands and England, who beat Scotland 2-0 in Thursday's play-off in Lurgan. The tournament runs from 7–26 August 2018 in France.

