Where to watch the 2017 WU19 EURO final

Friday 18 August 2017

France take on Spain in the 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final on Sunday – find out here how to watch the tournament where you live.

Where to watch the 2017 WU19 EURO final
Where to watch the 2017 WU19 EURO final ©Getty Images

The 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final between France and Spain takes place on Sunday 20 August. Check your local broadcaster's listings for more details.

Note: For other territories, the final will be streamed live on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv.

Eurosport (www.eurosport.com)
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
FYR Macedonia
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Kosovo
Latvia
Lebanon
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Libya
Liechtenstein
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan
Vatican State

BBC Northern Ireland (www.bbc.co.uk/northernireland)
Northern Ireland

beIN Sports (www.beinsports.com)
Algeria
Bahrain
Chad
Djibouti
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Libya
Mauritania
Morocco
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen

All you need to know about the 2017 WU19 EURO
01/06/2017

LiveAll you need to know about the 2017 WU19 EURO

Eight teams are taking part in the WU19 EURO in Northern Ireland from 8 to 20 August. Who are they, when and where are the games? All you need to know right here.
2017 WU19 EURO results in full
20/08/2017

Live2017 WU19 EURO results in full

The WU19 EURO finals concluded with Spain toppling holders France in a dramatic final. Look back at all the results from a memorable two weeks.
