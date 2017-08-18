Where to watch the 2017 WU19 EURO final
Friday 18 August 2017
France take on Spain in the 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final on Sunday – find out here how to watch the tournament where you live.
The 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final between France and Spain takes place on Sunday 20 August. Check your local broadcaster's listings for more details.
Note: For other territories, the final will be streamed live on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv.
Eurosport (www.eurosport.com)
BBC Northern Ireland (www.bbc.co.uk/northernireland)
beIN Sports (www.beinsports.com)
