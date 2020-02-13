Women's U19 EURO elite round groups
Thursday 13 February 2020
Article summary
Seven places in the finals in Georgia will be decided.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round decides which seven teams join hosts Georgia in the finals.
- Matches
- Group winners join hosts Georgia in the finals from 21 July to 2 August
- Finals draw on 22 April
Group 1 (8–14 April): Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Iceland, Romania
Group 2 (7–13 April): Germany, Denmark, Northern Ireland (hosts), Israel
Group 3 (8–14 April): Spain, Switzerland, Serbia, Sweden (hosts)
Group 4 (8–14 April): Finland, Russia, Austia, Croatia (hosts)
Group 5 (7–13 April): France (holders), Portugal (hosts), Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 6 (8–14 April): Belgium, Hungary, Poland (hosts), Slovakia
Group 7 (8–14 April): Norway, Engand, Czech Republic (hosts), Republic of Ireland
• Holders France (5 titles), Germany (6), Sweden (3), Spain (2), Netherlands (1), England (1), Russia (1) and Italy (1) are past champions.
• Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and the Czech Republic are hoping to quaify for the first time.