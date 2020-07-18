2020/21 #WU19EURO qualifying round guide

The 2020/21 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 24 November to 1 December, deciding 27 teams to join top seeds Spain in the elite round as the road to the finals in Belarus begins.



Group 1 (25 November–1 December): Czech Republic, Portugal (hosts), Romania, Latvia

Group 2 (24 November–1 December): Italy, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, Andorra

Group 3 (25 November–1 December): France, Slovakia, Wales (hosts), North Macedonia

Group 4 (25 November–1 December): Germany, Austria, Croatia (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5 (25 November–1 December): Norway, Poland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands

Group 6 (25 November–1 December): Scotland (hosts), Hungary, Montenegro, Estonia

Group 7 (25 November–1 December): Belgium (hosts), Sweden, Azerbaijan, Cyprus

Group 8 (25 November–1 December): Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Armenia (hosts)

Group 9 (25 November–1 December): Denmark, Russia, Albania (hosts), Moldova

Group 10 (25 November–1 December): Netherlands (hosts), Slovenia, Israel, Lithuania

Group 11 (25 November–1 December): Finland, Iceland, Bulgaria (hosts), Georgia

Group 12 (25 November–1 December): England, Republic of Ireland, Greece (hosts), Kosovo

• Andorra are making their debut.

• The top two in each group progress to the elite round in spring 2021 along with the three third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair in their group. They will join top seeds Spain, who have a bye to the elite round.

• Seven teams will qualify from the elite round for the finals in Belarus from 21 July to 2 August 2021, joining the hosts. The finals will also act as a qualifier for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.