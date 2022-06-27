2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results

France open Matchday 2 of the 2022 Women's Under-19 EURO on Thursday with an encounter with Italy in Group A while Norway face Germany in the early kick-off in Group B.

The latter both lost their opening match in the Czech Republic with MD1 victors in the section, England and Sweden, facing off in Frýdek–Místek later in the day; Spain will hope to make it two wins from two as they play the hosts in Opava.

The groups Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders) Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany

On Matchday 1, France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.

Highlights: Czech Republic 0-3 France

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a brace as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.

Group standings

The final round of matches are played on Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava. The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results & fixtures

All kick-off times CEST

Highlights: England 4-1 Norway

MD1: Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Where to watch: TV/streams

MD2: Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

MD3: Sunday 3 July

Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final

Saturday 9 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Stadiums

Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)

Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)

Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)

Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)