2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results
Monday 27 June 2022
Article summary
Holders France defeat tournament hosts in opener, Sweden see off Germany in heavyweight encounter.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.
The groups
Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders)
Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany
Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.
Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a brace as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.
Matches continue on Thursday and Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava. The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stadiums
Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)
Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)
Results and fixtures
All kick-off times CET
Group stage
Monday 27 June
Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Thursday 30 June
Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Sunday 3 July
Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 6 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Final
Saturday 9 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)