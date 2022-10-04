2022/23 Women's Under-19 EURO round 1 guide

The 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship season begins with round 1, running in two leagues between 4 October and 14 November.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the eight promoted from League B after 2021/22 round 2 in the spring. The teams compete seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2 in spring, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Belgium will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.



The teams in League B – including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2, as well as the first Gibraltar team to enter any UEFA women's national team football competition – will compete for promotion to League A in seven groups. The group winners will be promoted.

The seven teams joining Belgium in the 2023 finals from 18 to 30 Jult will be decided by round 2 League A.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (5–11 October): Spain (holders), Finland, Switzerland, Scotland*

Group A2 (4–10 October): Sweden, Netherlands, Greece*, Türkiye

Group A3 (5–11 October): Italy, Hungary*, Wales, Serbia

Group A4 (5–11 October): England, Denmark, Slovakia*, Slovenia

Group A5 (4–10 October): France, Republic of Ireland, Poland*, Northern Ireland

Group A6 (8–14 November): Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Israel*

Group A7 (5–11 October): Norway, Belgium (finals hosts), Portugal*, Malta

League B

The League B groups UEFA

Group B1 (4–10 October): Croatia*, Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus

Group B2 (5–11 October): Romania, Latvia, Albania*, Armenia

Group B3 (8–14 November): Iceland, Lithuania*, Faroe Islands, Liechtenstein

Group B4 (5–11 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Moldova, Estonia

Group B5 (8–14 November): Bulgaria, Kosovo*, Gibraltar

Group B6 (4–10 October): Belarus, North Macedonia, Georgia*

Group B7 (5–11 October): Czechia, Andorra, Kazakhstan*

*Mini-tournament hosts