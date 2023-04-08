UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Women's U19 EURO round 2 guide

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Iceland have become the first team to join hosts Belgium in the eight-team finals as round 2 of the qualifiers continues.

The Netherlands celebrate scoring against Belgium
The Netherlands celebrate scoring against Belgium Getty Images

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2, running until 11 April, is deciding the seven teams who join hosts Belgium in the finals from 18 to 30 July, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group is a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

League A consists of 28 teams, including seven promoted from League B in autumn's round 1. Belgium are taking part although their finals place is assured as hosts. The seven group winners (plus the best runners-up if Belgium win their group) all qualify for the finals, with the draw at Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) headquarters in Tubize at 10:00 CET on 26 April. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2023/24 edition.

Matches

Round 2 groups

League A

Group A1 (5–11 April): Norway*, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Croatia

Group A2 (5–11 April): Serbia, Poland*, Switzerland, Czechia

Group A3 (5–11 April): France, Portugal*, Hungary, Romania

Group A4 (5–11 April): Spain* (holders), England, Slovenia, Belarus

Group A5 (5–11 April): Denmark*, Sweden, Ukraine, Iceland
Winners: Iceland

Group A6 (5–11 April): Austria, Italy*, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A7 (5–11 April): Netherlands*, Finland, Belgium (finals hosts), Bulgaria

*Group hosts

  • The seven group winners join hosts Belgium in the finals. If Belgium top their group, the best runners-up also qualify.
  • Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
  • Spain beat Norway in the 2022 final to claim their fourth title. France and Sweden reached the semi-finals while Czechia, England, Germany and Italy are also looking to qualify again. Norway beat Germany 2-1 in the group stage.
  • There are eight former champions involved: Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).
  • England beat Slovenia 5-0 in round 1.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Ukraine are hoping to earn finals debuts. Belarus, Czechia and Hungary have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

Group B1 (4–10 April): Israel, North Macedonia*, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group B2
Promoted to League A: Türkiye
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Moldova, Andorra﻿

Group B3 (4–10 April): Northern Ireland*, Kosovo, Cyprus, Latvia

Group B4 (4–10 April): Malta, Faroe Islands, Armenia*

Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan
Promoted to League A: Montenegro

Group B6 (4–10 April): Wales*, Kazakhstan, Estonia

Group B7 (5–11 April): Scotland, Albania*, Liechtenstein
Promoted to League A: Scotland

*Group hosts

  • Group winners will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
How the leagues were formed by round 1

League A

Round 1 group winners: Spain (holders, Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Serbia (A3), Denmark (A4), France (A5), Austria (A6), Norway (A7)

Round 1 group runners-up: Finland (A1), Sweden (A2), Italy (A3), England (A4), Poland (A5), Germany (A6), Portugal (A7)

Round 1 group third place: Switzerland (A1), Greece (A2), Hungary (A3), Slovenia (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Ukraine (A6), Belgium (finals hosts, A7)

Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland, Romania

League B

Relegated from League A: Israel, Malta, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Wales

Round 1 group runners-up: Montenegro (B1), Albania (B2), Faroe Islands (B3), Moldova (B4), Kosovo (B5), North Macedonia (B6), Kazakhstan (B7)

Round 1 group third place: Cyprus (B1), Latvia (B2), Lithuania (B3), Estonia (B4), Gibraltar (B5), Georgia (B6), Andorra (B7)

Round 1 group fourth place: Azerbaijan (B1), Faroe Islands (B2), Liechtenstein (B3)

