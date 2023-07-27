UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the finalists

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Find out the finalists' qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.

Spain beat the Netherlands to reach the final
Spain beat the Netherlands to reach the final UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium. The teams were drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progressed to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.

Knockout fixtures

SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 27 July
Netherlands 0-1 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
France 2-3aet Germany (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

FINAL
Sunday 30 July
Spain vs Germany (17:30 CET, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

2022 WU17 final highlights: Germany pip Spain

Germany

Germany in relaxed mode
Germany in relaxed modeUEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)
W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)
W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway
Qualifying top scorer: Loreen Bender (5)
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-2aet vs France
Finals top scorers: Franziska Kett (3)
Final appearances: 11
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

Highlights: France 2-3 Germany
  • The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.
What happened in the group stage?
    2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

    Spain (holders)

    Spain pulling together in Belgium
    Spain pulling together in BelgiumUEFA via Sportsfile

    Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
    W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
    Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
    W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
    Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)
    Group stage: Group B runners-up
    W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia
    Semi-finals    : W1-0 vs Netherlands
    Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)
    Final appearances    : 10
    Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)

    Highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Spain
    • By reaching the semi-finals, Spain will defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.

    Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

    When and where is the 2023 Women's U19 EURO final?

    The final will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.

    WU19 EURO finals groups

    Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
    Group B    : Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

