2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Eight teams will contest the finals in Belgium from 18 to 30 July; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium.
The teams will be drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progress to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.
We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title.
The contenders
Austria, Belgium (hosts), Czechia, France, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Spain (holders)
Match dates
Group stage: 18, 21 and 24 July
Semi-finals: 27 July
Final: 30 July
Stadiums
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Van Roy Stadium, Denderleeuw
Austria
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Israel)
D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Germany
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Italy)
W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W6-0 vs Greece, W2-1 vs Italy
Top scorers: Valentina Mädl, Nicole Ojuwku 4
Previous best: Group stage (2016)
- Only their second qualification after 2016, when they lost their group games to Switzerland, Spain and Germany.
Belgium (hosts)
Round 1: Group A7 third place (played in Portugal)
L0-1 vs Portugal, W7-0 vs Malta, D1-1 vs Norway
Round 2: Group A7 third place (played in Netherlands) – qualified as finals hosts
L0-2 vs Finland, L1-2 vs Netherlands, W5-0 vs Bulgaria
Top scorer: Lore Jacobs 4
Previous best: Group stage (2006, 2011, 2014, 2019)
- Hoping to be the first host nation to reach the final since Norway in the last WU18 EURO of 2001, two years after the sole home winners, Sweden.
Czechia
Round 1: Group B7 winners (played in Kazakhstan)
W7-0 vs Kazakhstan, W12-0 vs Andorra
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)
W2-1 vs Serbia, L1-6 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Switzerland
Top scorer: Andrea Švíbková 5
Previous best: Group stage (2022)
- First time they have come through qualifying, having made their finals debut last year as hosts.
France
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Poland)
W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W3-1 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)
W6-0 vs Romania, W2-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Portugal
Top scorer: Louna Ribadeira 7
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
- No team has won more titles since the switch to U19 classification in 2001/02.
Germany
Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)
W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)
W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway
Top scorer: Loreen Bender 5
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)
- The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.
Iceland
Round 1: Group B3 winners (played in Lithuania)
W8-0 vs Liechtenstein, W4-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-0 vs Lithuania
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Denmark)
W1-0 vs Denmark, W2-1 vs Sweden, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Top scorer: Snaedís María Jörundsdóttir 4
Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2009)
- Along with Czechia, first teams to qualify for a final tournament having begun the season in League B.
Netherlands
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Greece)
D1-1 vs Greece, W6-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Sweden
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Netherlands)
W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Belgium, W2-0 vs Finland
Top scorer: Lotte Kuekelaar 4
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)
- The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
Top scorer: Lucia Moral 6
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)
- Will hope to earn a chance to defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)