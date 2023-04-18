2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium.

The teams will be drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progress to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title.

The contenders Austria, Belgium (hosts), Czechia, France, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Spain (holders)

Match dates

Group stage: 18, 21 and 24 July

Semi-finals: 27 July

Final: 30 July

Stadiums

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Van Roy Stadium, Denderleeuw

Contenders

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Israel)

D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Germany

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Italy)

W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W6-0 vs Greece, W2-1 vs Italy

Top scorers: Valentina Mädl, Nicole Ojuwku 4

Previous best: Group stage (2016)

Only their second qualification after 2016, when they lost their group games to Switzerland, Spain and Germany.

Round 1: Group A7 third place (played in Portugal)

L0-1 vs Portugal, W7-0 vs Malta, D1-1 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A7 third place (played in Netherlands) – qualified as finals hosts

L0-2 vs Finland, L1-2 vs Netherlands, W5-0 vs Bulgaria

Top scorer: Lore Jacobs 4

Previous best: Group stage (2006, 2011, 2014, 2019)

Hoping to be the first host nation to reach the final since Norway in the last WU18 EURO of 2001, two years after the sole home winners, Sweden.

Round 1: Group B7 winners (played in Kazakhstan)

W7-0 vs Kazakhstan, W12-0 vs Andorra

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)

W2-1 vs Serbia, L1-6 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Switzerland

Top scorer: Andrea Švíbková 5

Previous best: Group stage (2022)

First time they have come through qualifying, having made their finals debut last year as hosts.

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Poland)

W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W3-1 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)

W6-0 vs Romania, W2-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Louna Ribadeira﻿ 7

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

No team has won more titles since the switch to U19 classification in 2001/02.

2022 WU17 final highlights: Germany pip Spain

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)

W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)

W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway

Top scorer: Loreen Bender 5

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.

Round 1: Group B3 winners (played in Lithuania)

W8-0 vs Liechtenstein, W4-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-0 vs Lithuania

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Denmark)

W1-0 vs Denmark, W2-1 vs Sweden, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Top scorer: Snaedís María Jörundsdóttir 4

Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2009)

Along with Czechia, first teams to qualify for a final tournament having begun the season in League B.

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Greece)

D1-1 vs Greece, W6-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Sweden

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Netherlands)

W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Belgium, W2-0 vs Finland

Top scorer: Lotte Kuekelaar 4

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.

2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)

W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)

W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England

Top scorer: Lucia Moral 6

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Will hope to earn a chance to defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)