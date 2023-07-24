2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

The Netherlands and Germany claimed their semi-final places on a compelling Matchday 3 in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Roos Kwakkenbos' side bounced back from a goal behind to beat Germany 3-1 at Leburton Stadium to claim the Group A summit, as Germany finished runners-up in a competitive section.

Austria and Belgium drew a six-goal thriller at Tivoli Stadium, with both sides bowing out of the tournament.

France meet Iceland and Spain play Czechia in Group B also on Monday, with France ﻿boasting a three-point advantage over Spain and Iceland, with Czechia yet to get off the mark.

The semi-finals take place on 27 July, with the final at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.

The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July

Group A

Netherlands 2-1 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 3-3 Belgium (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Group B

France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times (one game at 17:30 and the other at 20:30) will occur after the group stage.

Final

Sunday 30 July

17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July

Group A

Germany 6-0 Austria (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Belgium 0-3 Netherlands (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Kathrin Peter's Germany got off to a dream start as they dominated Austria in their tournament opener. Goals from Franziska Kett and ﻿Mara Alber, and doubles from Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, gave Germany a comfortable 6-0 win at RBFA Academy Stadium in Group A. Elsewhere in the section, Hanna Huizenga, Ziva Henry and Danique Tolhoek struck to secure the Netherlands three points against hosts Belgium.

Highlights: Belgium 0-3 Netherlands

Group B

Czechia 0-1 France (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Iceland 0-3 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Anna Bárková's own goal gifted France a victory against Czechia at Tivoli Stadium, before Sonia Bermúdez's free-flowing Spain saw off Iceland, with goals from Érika, Fiamma and Carla Camacho making the difference at Leburton Stadium.

Highlights: Iceland 0-3 Spain

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July

Group A

Belgium 0-2 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 1-0 Netherlands (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Mara Alber's long-distance strike and Franziska Kett's composed finish secured Germany the win after a feisty encounter with Belgium at Leburton Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group A, an exemplary performance by goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif and Valentina Mädl's header inspired Austria to bounce back from their heavy Matchday 1 defeat to take three points from an action-packed contest against the Netherlands in Tubize.

Highlights: Austria 1-0 Netherlands

Group B

Iceland 2-0 Czechia (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

France 2-0 Spain (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir's header kept Iceland in semi-final contention as they sunk Czechia, while Airine Fontaine and Louna Ribadeira's goals helped France beat Spain to go top of the section.

Highlights: France 2-0 Spain

WU19 EURO finals groups Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands

Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)