2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Spain beat the Netherlands at Leburton Stadium before France play Germany at RBFA Academy Stadium in Thursday's 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals.

The final is taking place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on Sunday. The tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, with the last four teams securing their tickets to Colombia.

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July

Netherlands 0-1 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Defending champions Spain made it to another final after seeing off the Netherlands in a close encounter. They took the lead after 12 minutes when Júlia Bartel pounced on a rebound to tuck home from close range after Fiamma's header had been palmed away. Netherlands were awarded a late penalty, but Txell Font brilliantly saved Rosa van Gool's effort as Spain held on.

France vs Germany (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Final

Sunday 30 July

17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Group stage

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July

Group A

Germany 6-0 Austria (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Belgium 0-3 Netherlands (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Kathrin Peter's Germany got off to a dream start as they dominated Austria in their tournament opener. Goals from Franziska Kett and ﻿Mara Alber, and doubles from Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, gave Germany a comfortable 6-0 win at RBFA Academy Stadium in Group A. Elsewhere in the section, Hanna Huizenga, Ziva Henry and Danique Tolhoek struck to secure the Netherlands three points against hosts Belgium.

Highlights: Belgium 0-3 Netherlands

Group B

Czechia 0-1 France (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Iceland 0-3 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Anna Bárková's own goal gifted France a victory against Czechia at Tivoli Stadium, before Sonia Bermúdez's free-flowing Spain saw off Iceland, with goals from Érika, Fiamma and Carla Camacho making the difference at Leburton Stadium.

Highlights: Iceland 0-3 Spain

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July

Group A

Belgium 0-2 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 1-0 Netherlands (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Mara Alber's long-distance strike and Franziska Kett's composed finish secured Germany the win after a feisty encounter with Belgium at Leburton Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group A, an exemplary performance by goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif and Valentina Mädl's header inspired Austria to bounce back from their heavy Matchday 1 defeat to take three points from an action-packed contest against the Netherlands in Tubize.

Highlights: Austria 1-0 Netherlands

Group B

Iceland 2-0 Czechia (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

France 2-0 Spain (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir's header kept Iceland in semi-final contention as they sunk Czechia, while Airine Fontaine and Louna Ribadeira's goals helped France beat Spain to go top of the section.

Highlights: Iceland 2-0 Czechia

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July

Group A

Netherlands 3-1 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 3-3 Belgium (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Roos Kwakkenbos' Dutch side recovered from a goal down to beat Germany 3-1 at Leburton Stadium to claim the Group A summit, as Germany finished runners-up in a competitive section. Austria and Belgium drew a six-goal thriller at Tivoli Stadium, with both sides bowing out of the tournament. ﻿

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Germany

Group B

France 3-1 Iceland (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Spain 7-0 Czechia (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

France saw off a resilient Iceland 3-1 to win Group B, while competition top scorer Carla Camacho struck twice as Spain dominated Czechia 7-0 to finish second. Iceland and Czechia's campaigns were brought to an end.

Highlights: France 3-1 Iceland