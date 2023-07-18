UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship takes place in Belgium from 18 to 30 July.

Germany's Miriam Hils, Alina Axtmann, Vanessa Diehm and Laura Pucks; their side take on Austria in one of the finals openers
Germany's Miriam Hils, Alina Axtmann, Vanessa Diehm and Laura Pucks; their side take on Austria in one of the finals openers UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship schedule includes two Group A 'derbies' on the opening day as hosts Belgium face the Netherlands after Germany take on Austria.

Games in both groups will be played on 18, 21 and 24 July, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final will be at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.

The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

WU19 EURO finals groups

Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands

Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July
Group A
Germany vs Austria (17:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Belgium vs Netherlands (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Group B
Czechia vs France (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)
Iceland vs Spain (20:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July
Group A
Belgium vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Netherlands (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Group B
Iceland vs Czechia (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)
France vs Spain (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

2022 group highlights: France 1-1 Spain

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July
Group A
Netherlands vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Belgium (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Group B
France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Graduates of the Women's U19 EURO

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times (one game at 17:30 and the other at 20:30) will occur after the group stage.

Meet the contenders

Final

Sunday 30 July
17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Stadiums

Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿

