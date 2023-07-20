2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures
Thursday, July 20, 2023
The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is taking place in Belgium from 18 to 30 July.
Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands won on the opening day of the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Belgium.
Kathrin Peter's Germany got off to a dream start as they dominated Austria in their tournament opener. Goals from Franziska Kett and Mara Alber, and doubles from Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, gave Germany a comfortable 6-0 win at RBFA Academy Stadium in Group A. Elsewhere in the section, Hanna Huizenga, Ziva Henry and Danique Tolhoek struck to secure the Netherlands three points against hosts Belgium.
Over in Group B, Anna Bárková's own goal gifted France a victory against Czechia at Tivoli Stadium, before Sonia Bermúdez's free-flowing Spain saw off Iceland, with goals from Érika, Fiamma and Carla Camacho making the difference at Leburton Stadium.
The group stage continues on 21 and 24 July. The top two in each section progress to the semi-finals on 27 July. The final will be held at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.
The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.
WU19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)
All kick-off times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Tuesday 18 July
Group A
Germany 6-0 Austria (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Belgium 0-3 Netherlands (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Group B
Czechia 0-1 France (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)
Iceland 0-3 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Matchday 2
Friday 21 July
Group A
Belgium vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Netherlands (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Group B
Iceland vs Czechia (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)
France vs Spain (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Matchday 3
Monday 24 July
Group A
Netherlands vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Belgium (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)
Group B
France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Semi-finals
Thursday 27 July
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times (one game at 17:30 and the other at 20:30) will occur after the group stage.
Final
Sunday 30 July
17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Stadiums
Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière