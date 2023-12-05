2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 groups

Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began the road to next July's final tournament in Lithuania.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2 of 2023/24, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, as well as debut WU19 entrants Luxembourg. They competed for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (to be confirmed shortly) are also promoted. Lithuania took part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The seven teams joining Lithuania in the 2024 finals from 15 to 27 July will be decided by round 2 League A in spring. The round 2 draw is at 11:00 CET on Friday 8 December.

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Group A1

Stay in League A for round 2: France*, Italy, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A2

Stay in League A for round 2: England, Czechia, Greece

Transfer to League B: Wales*

Group A3

Stay in League A for round 2: Austria*, Denmark, Poland

Transfer to League B: Montenegro

Group A4

Stay in League A for round 2: Germany, Finland*, Norway

Transfer to League B: Israel

Group A5

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain (holders), Sweden*, Portugal

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A6

Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Belgium*, Republic of Ireland

Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands

Group A7

Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Iceland, Belarus

Transfer to League B: Scotland

(Mini-tournament played in Albania)

* Group hosts

2023 Women's U19 EURO top five goals

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Switzerland*

Runners-up: Albania

Remain in League B: Cyprus, Lithuania**

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Runners-up: Estonia

Remain in League B: Gibraltar

Withdrawn: Liechtenstein

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovenia*

Runners-up: Kosovo

Remain in League B: Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine

Runners-up: North Macedonia

Remain in League B: Armenia*, Luxembourg

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia

Runners-up: Bulgaria

Remain in League B: Latvia, Georgia

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia

Runners-up: Romania*

Also in group: Kazakhstan

*Group hosts

**Final tournament hosts