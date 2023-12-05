2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 groups
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Promotion and relegation between both leagues was at stake in the first stage of the 2023/24 edition.
Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began the road to next July's final tournament in Lithuania.
League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2 of 2023/24, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.
The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, as well as debut WU19 entrants Luxembourg. They competed for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (to be confirmed shortly) are also promoted. Lithuania took part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The seven teams joining Lithuania in the 2024 finals from 15 to 27 July will be decided by round 2 League A in spring. The round 2 draw is at 11:00 CET on Friday 8 December.
League A
Group A1
Stay in League A for round 2: France*, Italy, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland
Group A2
Stay in League A for round 2: England, Czechia, Greece
Transfer to League B: Wales*
Group A3
Stay in League A for round 2: Austria*, Denmark, Poland
Transfer to League B: Montenegro
Group A4
Stay in League A for round 2: Germany, Finland*, Norway
Transfer to League B: Israel
Group A5
Stay in League A for round 2: Spain (holders), Sweden*, Portugal
Transfer to League B: Türkiye
Group A6
Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Belgium*, Republic of Ireland
Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands
Group A7
Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Iceland, Belarus
Transfer to League B: Scotland
(Mini-tournament played in Albania)
* Group hosts
League B
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Switzerland*
Runners-up: Albania
Remain in League B: Cyprus, Lithuania**
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Runners-up: Estonia
Remain in League B: Gibraltar
Withdrawn: Liechtenstein
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovenia*
Runners-up: Kosovo
Remain in League B: Moldova, Azerbaijan
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine
Runners-up: North Macedonia
Remain in League B: Armenia*, Luxembourg
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia
Runners-up: Bulgaria
Remain in League B: Latvia, Georgia
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia
Runners-up: Romania*
Also in group: Kazakhstan
*Group hosts
**Final tournament hosts
- Spain retained the trophy in Belgium in July, and are aiming to match the record three straight WU19/WU18 titles won by Germany in 1999/2000, 2000/01 and 2001/02.
- Spain's fifth title moved them to within one of 2022/23 runners-up Germany's record tally. Other former champions involved are France (five titles), Sweden (three), Denmark, England, Italy and the Netherlands (one apiece).
- Faroe Islands, Israel, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in 2022/23 round 2.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2.