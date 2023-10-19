2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 groups

Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from Tuesday, beginning the road to next July's final tournament in Lithuania.

League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments between 24 and 31 October; sides finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for round 2 of 2023/24, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, as well as debut WU19 entrants Luxembourg. They will compete for promotion to League A in six groups betwee 24 October and 5 December, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted. Lithuania will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The seven teams joining Lithuania in the 2024 finals from 15 to 27 July will be decided by round 2 League A.

League A

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Group A1 (25–31 October)

France*, Italy, Hungary, Northern Ireland

Group A2 (24–30 October)

Czechia, England, Greece, Wales*

Group A3 (25–31 October)

Austria*, Denmark, Poland, Montenegro

Group A4 (25–31 October)

Germany, Finland*, Norway, Israel

Group A5 (25–31 October)

Spain (holders), Portugal, Sweden*, Türkiye

Group A6 (25–31 October)

Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Belgium*, Faroe Islands

Group A7 (24–30 October)

Iceland, Serbia, Belarus, Scotland (mini-tournament to be played in Albania)

* Group hosts

2023 Women's U19 EURO top five goals

League B

Group B1 (25–31 October)

Switzerland*, Albania, Lithuania**, Cyprus

Group B2 (24–30 October)

Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Estonia, Gibraltar

Withdrawn: Liechtenstein

Group B3 (8–14 November)

Slovenia*, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Moldova

Group B4 (24–30 October)

Ukraine, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Armenia*

Group B5 (25–31 October)

Bulgaria*, Croatia, Latvia, Georgia

Group B6 (29 November–5 December)

Romania*, Slovakia, Kazakhstan

*Group hosts

**Final tournament hosts