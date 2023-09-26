Bosnia & Herzegovina and Hungary to host Women's U19 EURO in 2026 and 2027
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Hosts have been picked for the Women's U19 final tournaments of 2026 and 2027.
Bosnia and Herzegovina will host the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament of 2026 while the 2027 edition has been awarded to Hungary at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Limassol.
Bosnia and Herzegovina previously hosted the 2022 Women's U17 EURO, the first time the nation had staged a UEFA final tournament. Hungary hosted WU19 EURO in 2005 and have staged many UEFA tournaments and finals at all levels.
Lithuania will stage the 2024 final tournament and Poland will be the venue for 2025.
Future Women's U19 EURO final tournament hosts
2024: Lithuania
2025: Poland*
2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina
2027: Hungary
*The venue of the 2025 final tournament was changed on 28 June 2023 by decision of the UEFA Executive Committee.