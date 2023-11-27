Mead, Bonmatí, Popp, Pajor, Kalma, Arcangeli, Kroese, Matejić: Who was the women's top scorer in 2022?

Twente and Netherlands forward Fenna Kalma was the top female scorer playing in Europe's top ten leagues for club and country, capping a year in which she made her senior international debut. She finished ahead of league rival Tessa Wullaert, with Sam Kerr back in third.

Kalma, 23, scored 31 Eredivisie goals in 22 matches, as well as six in domestic cups, six in Europe and two for the Netherlands in her first four appearances. In her senior club career, she has found the net at nearly a goal a game, with 145 in 148 matches.

Her total of six in the UEFA Women's Champions League through 2022 was overhauled late in the group stage when Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona, Benfica's Cloé Lacasse and Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor all got to seven. However, the overall leaders in all UEFA women's competition were three players in national-team youth competitions on nine: Nicole Arcangeli (Italy Under-19), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands U17) and Nina Matejić ﻿(Serbia U17/U19)

Who was the top scorer in all women's UEFA competition (club and country) in 2022?

9 Nicole Arcangeli (Italy U19)

9 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands U17)

9 Nina Matejić ﻿(Serbia U17/U19)

8 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona & Spain)

8 Iuliana Colnic (Moldova U19)

8 Beth Mead (Arsenal & England)

8 Carla Vanessa (Portugal futsal)

7 Ava Baker (England U17)

7 Chiara Beccari (Italy U19)

7 Laura Berry (Scotland U17)

7 Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

7 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

7 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain futsal)

Only teams for which player scored indicated. Teams are senior football unless otherwise indicated. FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying not included.

Beth Mead's prolific Women's EURO

Who were the top scorers in each UEFA women's competition in 2022?

UEFA Women's Champions League: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Cloé Lacasse (Benfica), Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 7

UEFA Women's EURO: Beth Mead (England), Alex Popp (Germany) 6

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship: Nicole Arcangeli (Italy) 9

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 9

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO: Carla Vanessa (Portugal) 8

Top scorers in 2022 for club and country

45 Fenna Kalma (Twente & Netherlands)

39 ﻿Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht/Fortuna Sittard & Belgium)

38﻿ Sam Kerr (Chelsea & Australia)

36 ﻿Romée ﻿Leuchter (Ajax & Netherlands)

35 ﻿Kadisha Shaw (Manchester City & Jamaica)

31 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg & Poland)

29 ﻿Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

26 ﻿Beth Mead (Arsenal & England)

26 Georgia Stanway (Manchester City/Bayern & England)

25 Esther González (Real Madrid & Spain)

25 ﻿Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands)

25 Lea Schüller (Bayern & Germany)

25 ﻿Amalie Vansgaard (Linköping ﻿& Denmark)



Club statistics including only top ten leagues as per UEFA women's association club rankings, plus domestic cups but not friendlies. Senior international team stats include all competitions and friendlies.