2023/24 Women's U19 EURO round 2: Germany, England, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain qualify

Germany, England, France, Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Serbia and holders Spain have joined UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship hosts Lithuania in the finals after winning their round 2 groups.

The groups decided the seven teams who join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 14 to 27 July (with the draw on 30 April), as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group was a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

Qualified for final tournament England, France, Germany, Lithuania (hosts), Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Spain (holders

Results

The seven group winners qualified to join hosts Lithuania, who are making their WU19 finals debut.

Teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2024/25 round 1.

England won the title in 2009 and have been runners-up three times but have not got past the group stage since 2013.

France have won five titles, finished runners-up five more times, and made the semi-finals for the last two seasons. They won all six of their qualifiers without conceding a goal, just like Spain last year before going on to lift the trophy.

Germany have won a record six titles and made the final 11 times including last season, losing to Spain. They have qualified for a record 19th time.

Ireland's previous qualification came in 2014, when they reached the semi-finals.

The Netherlands won the title in 2014, beating Ireland in the semis with a hat-trick from Vivianne Miedema, who also scored the only goal of the final against Spain. They have also reached five semi-finals including last season.

Serbia only previously qualified in 2012.

Spain won their fifth title last season. They will aim to win the title for a third year in a row, previously done by Germany as they triumphed in the last two WU18 EURO tournaments in 2000 and 2001, and the rebranded WU19 EURO in 2002.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1.

Group A1

Qualified for final tournament: Spain (holders)

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Denmark, Greece

Relegated to League B: Slovenia*

Group A2

Qualified for final tournament: Republic of Ireland

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Austria, Iceland

Relegated to League B: Croatia*

Group A3

Qualified for final tournament: England

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Italy, Portugal*

Relegated to League B: Switzerland

Group A4

Qualified for final tournament: France,

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Norway, Czechia*

Relegated to League B: Ukraine

Group A5

Qualified for final tournament: Serbia*

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Belgium, Slovakia

Relegated to League B: Belarus

Group A6

Qualified for final tournament: Netherlands

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Poland, Finland

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group A7

Qualified for final tournament: Germany

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Sweden, Hungary*

Relegated to League B: Romania

*Group hosts

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

Kosovo have been promoted to League A for the first time, while in the same group debutants Luxembourg secured their first WU19 EURO win.

Faroe Islands, Israel, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in round 1.

Lithuania took part although their finals place was assured as hosts.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: North Macedonia

Runners-up: Wales

Also in group: Lithuania (finals hosts), Moldova*

Group B2

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Scotland

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group B3

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Kosovo

Runners-up: Israel

Also in group: Luxembourg, Gibraltar*

Group B4

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Bulgaria

Runners-up: Latvia*

Also in group: Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B5

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: Estonia

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Georgia*

Group B6

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Türkiye*

Runners-up: Faroe Islands

Also in group: Armenia

*Group hosts