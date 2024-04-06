2023/24 Women's U19 EURO round 2: Ireland, Netherlands qualify

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 runs until Tuesday.

The groups are deciding the seven teams who join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 14 to 27 July (with the draw on 30 April), as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group is a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

So far, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland have qualified.

Matches

League A groups

The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Lithuania (making their WU19 finals debut).

Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2024/25 round 1.

Ireland's previous qualification came in 2014, when they reached the semi-finals.

The Netherlands won the title in 2014, beating Ireland in the semis with a hat-trick from Vivianne Miedema, who also scored the only goal of the final against Spain. They have also reached five semi-finals including last season.

Spain won their fifth title last season, beating record six-time winners Germany in the final.

Other past winners other than Germany, Spain and Netherlands involved in League A are France (5 titles), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1) and Italy (1).

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Ukraine have never previously reached the finals. Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia have only previously played in the final tournament as hosts (like Lithuania will in July).

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Last season Czechia and Iceland qualified for the finals after playing round 1 in League B.

Group A1 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Spain (holders), Denmark, Greece, Slovenia*

Group A2 (3–9 April)

Qualified for final tournament: Republic of Ireland

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Austria, Iceland

Relegated to League B: Croatia*

Group A3 (3–9 April)

Contenders: England, Italy, Portugal*, Switzerland

Group A4 (3–9 April)

Contenders: France, Norway, Czechia*, Ukraine

Group A5 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Belgium, Serbia*, Slovakia, Belarus

Group A6 (3–9 April)

Qualified for final tournament: Netherlands,

Also in group: Poland, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group A7 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Germany, Sweden, Romania, Hungary*

*Group hosts

League B groups

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

Faroe Islands, Israel, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in round 1.

Lithuania take part although their finals place is assured as hosts.

Group B1 (3–9 April)

Contenders: North Macedonia, Wales, Lithuania (finals hosts), Moldova*

Group B2 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Scotland, Albania*, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group B3 (2–8 April)

Contenders: Israel, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Gibraltar*

Group B4 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Bulgaria, Latvia*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B5 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Estonia, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan, Georgia*

Group B6 (3–9 April)

Contenders: Faroe Islands, Türkiye*, Armenia

*Group hosts