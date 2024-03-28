2023/24 Women's U19 EURO round 2 groups

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 runs from 2 to 9 April.

The groups will decide the seven teams who join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 14 to 27 July (with the draw on 30 April), as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group will be a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

Matches

League A groups

The seven group winners qualify for the finals alongside hosts Lithuania.

Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2024/25 round 1.

Spain won their fifth title last season, beating record six-time winners Germany in the final. France and Netherlands reached the semi-finals.

Other past winners other than Germany and Spain involved in League A are France (5 titles), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1).

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Ukraine are aiming to earn finals debuts. Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia have only previously played in the final tournament as hosts, by which means Lithuania will make their own debut in July.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Last season Czechia and Iceland qualified for the finals after playing round 1 in League B.

Group A1 (3–9 April): Spain (holders), Denmark, Greece, Slovenia*

Group A2 (3–9 April): Austria, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Croatia*

Group A3 (3–9 April): England, Italy, Portugal*, Switzerland

Group A4 (3–9 April): France, Czechia*, Norway, Ukraine

Group A5 (3–9 April): Serbia*, Belgium, Belarus, Slovakia

Group A6 (3–9 April): Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group A7 (3–9 April): Germany, Sweden, Hungary*, Romania

*Group hosts

League B groups

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

Faroe Islands, Israel, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in round 1.

Lithuania take part although their finals place is assured as hosts.

Group B1 (3–9 April): Wales, North Macedonia, Moldova*, Lithuania (finals hosts)

Group B2 (3–9 April): Scotland, Albania*, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group B3 (2–8 April): Israel, Kosovo, Gibraltar*, Luxembourg

Group B4 (3–9 April): Montenegro, Bulgaria, Latvia*, Azerbaijan

Group B5 (3–9 April): Northern Ireland, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Georgia*

Group B6 (3–9 April): Türkiye*, Faroe Islands, Armenia

*Group hosts