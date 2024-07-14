Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: England and France win openers, Ireland hold Spain

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began on Sunday with England cruising to victory against hosts Lithuania in Kaunas and France coming from behind to beat Serbia in Jonava.

Lithuania are making their WU19 EURO finals debuts and were given a tough game by one of the pre-tournament favourites. Poppy Pritchard and Michelle Agyemang both got England hat-tricks in a WU19 EURO final tournament record 10-0 victory in Group A.

In the same group, Nina Matejić's penalty gave Serbia, in their first finals since 2012, the lead against France just past the half-hour and they came close to another on several occasions. But Camille Robillard levelled midway through the second half with a looping shot and Fanny Rossi made it 2-1 to France with seven minutes left after her initial free-kick was blocked, an added-time Wassa Sangaré goal completing the scoring.

Highlights: France 3-1 Serbia

Group B began on Monday with holders Spain drawing 0-0 against theRepublic of Ireland in Marijampolé despite leading the shot count 29-0. The Netherlands now face France in Jonava. The group stage runs until next Sunday with the top two teams in each section going through.

The semi-finals are on 24 July in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Lithuania 0-10 England

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands vs Germany (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia vs England (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania vs France (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)



Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Germany (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands vs Spain (17:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

2023 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead