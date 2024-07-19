Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: France through, Netherlands and Germany lead

Germany and the Netherlands both gained late wins to take control of 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship Group B on Thursday, while the day before in Group A, France became the first team into the semi-finals.

Both Monday Group B openers were drawn; holders Spain ending 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland despite leading the shot count 29-0 and the Netherlands making it 1-1 in the 90th minute against Germany. Ireland, with their first shot of the finals, led Germany at half-time today through Lia O'Leary but they were to lose 2-1 thanks to substitutes Leonie Schetter (on her 18th birthday) and Laila Portella.﻿

It seemed a third group draw was on the cards in the late game but with three minutes left Lotte Keukelaar gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory against Spain. Spain must now beat Germany on Sunday if they want any chance of keeping their title defence going into the knockouts while the Netherlands meet Ireland.

Having lost Sunday's opener 3-1 to France despite Nina Matejić giving them the lead from the spot, Serbia were hoping for better against an England side who picked up a finals-record 10-0 victory against hosts Lithuania with hat-tricks by Poppy Pritchard and Michelle Agyemang. A superb piece of skill and finish by Matejić in the 68th minute gave Serbia the lead in Marijampolé but substitute Mia Enderby equalised from the spot following a handball just before the end.

That meant France could book early progress if they beat Lithuania in Kaunas and Camille Robillard's first-half hat-trick (taking her to a finals-leading four goals) set them up for a 6-0 victory that leaves the hosts unable to go through. On Saturday, Serbia must beat Lithuania and hope England lose to France for any chance of pipping the Lionesses to second place on goal difference.

The semi-finals are on Wednesday in Marijampolé and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

How things stand ahead of Matchday 3 Group A (Saturday) France are through to the semi-finals. England will go through if they avoid defeat by France or if Serbia do not beat Lithuania. If England lose and Serbia win, they will be split for second and third place by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Serbia must win and hope England lose for any chance of going through on the above criteria. Lithuania cannot reach the semi-finals. Group B (Sunday) Germany will go through if they avoid defeat by Spain. If Germany lose and Ireland beat the Netherlands, all four teams will be split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Netherlands will go through if they avoid defeat by Ireland. If Netherlands lose and Spain beat Germany, all four teams will be split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Spain will go through if they beat Germany (unless Spain win by one goal and Ireland beat the Netherlands, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria). Ireland will go through if they beat the Netherlands (unless Ireland win by one goal and Spain beat Germany, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria). The permutations above are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after all group games finish. Full details of how ties are broken can be found in the regulations.

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé)

Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia vs Lithuania (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England vs France (17:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands (13:00, Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé﻿)

Germany vs Spain (13:00, Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Marijampolé Stadium, Marijampolé at 13:00 and Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Darius And Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead