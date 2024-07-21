Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results: Spain and Netherlands join England and France in the semi-finals

Spain and the Netherlands will face England and France respectively in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals after winning Sunday's Group B deciders.

Both of Monday's openers in that group were drawn, with holders Spain held to a 0-0 stalemate by the Republic of Ireland despite leading the shot count 29-0, while the Netherlands made it 1-1 in the 90th minute against Germany.

Ireland, with their first shot of the finals, led Germany at half-time on Thursday through Lia O'Leary, but they were to lose 2-1 following goals from substitutes Leonie Schetter (on her 18th birthday) and Laila Portella.﻿ Then, in the late game, it seemed a third group draw was on the cards until Lotte Keukelaar gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory against Spain with three minutes left.

That left Spain needing a win against Germany to keep their title defence alive, and goals from Noemí Bejarano and Pau Comendador duly delivered it in a dominant 2-0 victory. Meanwhile, the Netherlands took first place as Karlijn Woons and Mirte van Koppen secured a 2-0 win against Ireland.

In Group A, France qualified with a game to spare after coming from behind to beat Serbia 3-1 and then defeating Lithuania 6-0. As for England, they posted a competition-record 10-0 victory against the hosts but needed a 90th-minute penalty from substitute Mia Enderby to draw 1-1 with Serbia, leaving them still requiring a point on Saturday.

That was duly achieved thanks to a 1-0 defeat of France through a goal from substitute Poppy Pritchard with 12 minutes to go, meaning England pipped France to first place.

It also meant Serbia's 4-1 win against Lithuania was in vain despite a hat-trick from Nina Matejić, who added to her strikes versus France and England to end the group stage as top scorer on five goals, one ahead of Pritchard and Camille Robillard. For their part, Lithuania did manage a first-ever goal in a UEFA women's final tournament, an outrageous long-range free-kick from Karolina Jasaitytė.

The semi-finals will be held on Wednesday in Marijampolė and Kaunas, the venue for the decider three days later.

Group stage

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England 1-0 France (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Netherlands (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)

Germany 0-2 Spain (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

England vs Spain

Netherlands vs France

The games will be held at Marijampolė Stadium in Marijampolė at 13:00 and Darius & Girenas Stadium in Kaunas at 17:00. The allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed shortly.

Final (Saturday 27 July)

England / Spain vs Netherlands / France (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead