2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Five members of the winning Spain team and three from runners-up the Netherlands feature in the 2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Lithuania.
The XI features five members of the winning Spain team and three from runners-up the Netherlands.
Goalkeeper: Eunate Astralaga (Spain)
Defender: Noemi (Spain)
Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)
Defender: Karlijn Woons (Netherlands)
Defender: Cerys Brown (England)
Midfielder: Ainhoa Alguacil (Spain)
Midfielder: Jade van Hensbergen (Netherlands)
Midfielder: Landryna Lushimba Bilombi (France)
Forward: Daniela Agote (Spain)
Forward: Nina Matejić (Serbia)
Forward: Lotte Keukelaar (Netherlands)
The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.