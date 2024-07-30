UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Five members of the winning Spain team and three from runners-up the Netherlands feature in the 2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Lithuania.

The XI features five members of the winning Spain team and three from runners-up the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper: Eunate Astralaga (Spain)

Defender: Noemi (Spain)
Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)
Defender: Karlijn Woons (Netherlands)
Defender: Cerys Brown (England)

Midfielder: Ainhoa Alguacil (Spain)
Midfielder: Jade van Hensbergen (Netherlands)
Midfielder: Landryna Lushimba Bilombi (France)

Forward: Daniela Agote (Spain)
Forward: Nina Matejić (Serbia)
Forward: Lotte Keukelaar (Netherlands)

Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

