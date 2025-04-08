Women's U19 EURO round 2 latest: England, France, Italy, Spain join Poland
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Article summary
The teams in League A are aiming for the finals in Poland while promotion and relegation is also at stake.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 is in progress with finals places in Poland and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.
Qualified for final tournament
England, France. Italy, Poland (hosts), Spain (holders)
The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. League A, ending on Tuesday, will decide the seven teams who join hosts Poland in the finals from 15 to 27 June, with the draw at Hotel Bristol, Rzeszów from 12:00 CET on Tuesday 15 April. So far holders Spain and the team they beat in the 2024 semi-finals, England, have clinched first place in their groups, as well as France (thanks to a late turnaround against the Republic of Ireland) Italy and Poland (meaning the best runners-up will also qualify).
Poland took part in League A although their finals place was assured as hosts. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year.
Promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2025/26 round 1 is also at stake with League B also ending on Tuesday.
WU19 EURO round 2 League A groups
- The seven League A group winners qualify for the final tournament in Poland from 15 to 27 June, joining the hosts in the draw on 15 April. As Poland finished first in their group, the best runner-up will also qualify.
- The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A are relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.
Group A1 (2–8 April): Netherlands*, Denmark, Greece, Romania
Group A2 (2–8 April): Norway, Portugal*, Iceland, Slovenia
Group A3 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: England*
Runners-up: Austria
Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belgium
Transfer to League B: Ukraine
Group A4 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Italy*
Runners-up: Sweden
Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus
Transfer to League B: Slovakia
Group A5 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Spain (holders)
Runners-up: Switzerland
Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Scotland*
Transfer to League B: Czechia
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: France
Runners-up: Wales*
Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Republic of Ireland
Transfer to League B: Serbia
Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Poland* (finals hosts)
Runners-up: Germany
Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Finland
Transfer to League B: Israel
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain won their record-equalling sixth title, and third in a row, by beating the Netherlands in the 2024 final in Lithuania.
- Beaten semi-finalists England and France were aiming to qualify again, as were Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.
- Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1) were past WU19 (or WU18) champions looking to win again this season.
- Belarus, Israel, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.
- Greece and Slovenia were aiming to reach their first final tournament while Belarus, Israel, Slovakia and Wales have only previously qualified as hosts.
WU19 EURO round 2 League B groups
- The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.
Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Bulgaria*
Runners-up: Luxembourg
Also in group: Georgia, Liechtenstein
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Faroe Islands
Runners-up: Estonia
Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova*
Group B3 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Kosovo
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Malta*, Kazakhstan
Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Montenegro
Also in group: Albania*, Azerbaijan
Group B5 (compete)
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Croatia*
Runners-up: North Macedonia
Also in group: Lithuania, Armenia
Group B6 (2–8 April): Hungary*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.