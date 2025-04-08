Women's U19 EURO round 2 latest: England, France, Italy, Spain join Poland

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 is in progress with finals places in Poland and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.

Qualified for final tournament England, France. Italy, Poland (hosts), Spain (holders)

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. League A, ending on Tuesday, will decide the seven teams who join hosts Poland in the finals from 15 to 27 June, with the draw at Hotel Bristol, Rzeszów from 12:00 CET on Tuesday 15 April. So far holders Spain and the team they beat in the 2024 semi-finals, England, have clinched first place in their groups, as well as France (thanks to a late turnaround against the Republic of Ireland) Italy and Poland (meaning the best runners-up will also qualify).

Poland took part in League A although their finals place was assured as hosts. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year.

Promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2025/26 round 1 is also at stake with League B also ending on Tuesday.

Latest scores

The seven League A group winners qualify for the final tournament in Poland from 15 to 27 June, joining the hosts in the draw on 15 April. As Poland finished first in their group, the best runner-up will also qualify.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A are relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1 (2–8 April): Netherlands*, Denmark, Greece, Romania

Group A2 (2–8 April): Norway, Portugal*, Iceland, Slovenia

Group A3 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: England*

Runners-up: Austria

Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belgium

Transfer to League B: Ukraine

Group A4 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Italy*

Runners-up: Sweden

Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus

Transfer to League B: Slovakia

Group A5 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Spain (holders)

Runners-up: Switzerland

Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Scotland*

Transfer to League B: Czechia

Group A6 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: France

Runners-up: Wales*﻿

Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Republic of Ireland

Transfer to League B: Serbia

Group A7 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Poland* (finals hosts)

Runners-up: Germany

Remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Finland

Transfer to League B: Israel

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their record-equalling sixth title, and third in a row, by beating the Netherlands in the 2024 final in Lithuania.

Beaten semi-finalists England and France were aiming to qualify again, as were Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.

Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1) were past WU19 (or WU18) champions looking to win again this season.

Belarus, Israel, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Greece and Slovenia were aiming to reach their first final tournament while Belarus, Israel, Slovakia and Wales have only previously qualified as hosts.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Bulgaria*

Runners-up: Luxembourg

Also in group: Georgia, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Faroe Islands

Runners-up: Estonia

Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova*

Group B3 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Kosovo

Runners-up: Latvia

Also in group: Malta*, Kazakhstan

Group B4 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: Montenegro

Also in group: Albania*, Azerbaijan

Group B5 (compete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Croatia*

Runners-up: North Macedonia

Also in group: Lithuania, Armenia

Group B6 (2–8 April): Hungary*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Mini-tournament hosts

Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.



