2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship: Round-up, fixtures and results

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Follow all the latest from the 2025 WU19 EURO from 15 to 27 June in Poland.

Daniela Agote celebrates her opener for Spain against Portugal at the 2025 WU19 EURO
Daniela Agote celebrates her opener for Spain against Portugal at the 2025 WU19 EURO UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament kicked off on 15 June and runs to 27 June in Poland.

Spain, seeking a fourth successive WU19 EURO triumph, got off to a winning start against Portugal on Sunday while, elsewhere in Group B, England came from behind to see off the Netherlands.

France are the early pace-setters in Group A after easing to a 3-0 win against Sweden. Hosts Poland were denied an opening-day victory of their own by Giada Pellegrino Cimò's late equaliser for Italy.

The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals.

Where to watch: TV/streams

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June

Group A
Poland 1-1 Italy﻿ (Stalowa Wola)
France 3-0 Sweden (Rzeszów)

Group B
England 2-1 Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg)﻿
Portugal 0-2 Spain (Mielec)

Highlights: France 3-0 Sweden

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June

Group A
Poland vs France (Mielec, 18:00)
Sweden vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)﻿

Group B
Portugal vs England (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)﻿﻿
Netherlands vs Spain (Rzeszów, 17:00)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June

Group A
Sweden vs Poland (Tarnobrzeg, 16:00)﻿﻿﻿
Italy vs France (Rzeszów, 16:00)

Group B
Netherlands vs Portugal (Mielec, 19:00)﻿
Spain vs England (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)

2024 semi-final highlights: England 1-3 Spain

World Cup play-off?

The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts. If Poland finish fourth in their group, there will be a play-off between the two third-placed teams to see who joins the semi-finalists in the World Cup (otherwise the top three in each group other than already-qualified Poland earn places).

World Cup play-off (if needed)

Tuesday 24 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tarnobrzeg, 15:00)﻿﻿﻿

(Will be played if Poland finish fourth in their group)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 24 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played in Mielec at 17:00 and Stalowa Wola at 20:00. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Friday 27 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Rzeszów, 20:00)

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

Venues

Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów
Stadium Mielec, Mielec
Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola
Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg

