Fixtures, results: Spain reach final

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament kicked off on 15 June and runs to 27 June in Poland.

Spain are through to their fourth successive final at this level after an exhausting semi-final against Italy. The holders dominated, but Italy dug deep and took them to extra-time, where an Irune Dorado finish and a last-gasp effort from Daniela Agote finally made the pressure pay.

In the group stage, France finished top of Group A. After kicking off with a 3-0 win against Sweden, they beat hosts Poland 6-0 to seal early qualification, Liana Joseph scoring the first hat-trick of the finals. They then came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 on Matchday 3.

Italy finished second despite that defeat. Giada Pellegrino Cimò's late equaliser earned them a point against Poland on Matchday 1 and the same player was crucial again on Matchday 2, scoring the only goal in Italy's 1-0 win against Sweden that spelled elimination for their opponents.

Poland finished third in the section, level on four points with Italy, signing off with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Sweden.

Seeking a fourth successive WU19 EURO triumph, Spain got off to a winning start against Portugal on Sunday in Group B, but were brought back down to earth as a stunning Zoë Zuidberg finish, and a missed penalty, inflicted a defeat against the Netherlands on Wednesday. However, they made some amends on Matchday 3, Cris Librán's added-time finish securing a 1-0 win against England and top spot in the section.

Portugal took second place, recovering from a slow start to earn a 2-0 win against Netherlands on Matchday 3. The Dutch had taken the lead but lost to England in their opening match, but the tables were turned on the Young Lionesses on Matchday 2; England led Portugal 1-0 at the break but buckled in the second half, going down 4-1 in Tarnobrzeg.

France face Portugal in the other semi-final after Spain's victory over Italy.

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June

Group A

Poland 1-1 Italy﻿ (Stalowa Wola)

France 3-0 Sweden (Rzeszów)

Group B

England 2-1 Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg)﻿

Portugal 0-2 Spain (Mielec)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June

Group A

Poland 0-6 France (Mielec)

Sweden 0-1 Italy (Stalowa Wola)﻿

Group B

Portugal 4-1 England (Tarnobrzeg)﻿﻿

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Rzeszów)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June

Group A

Sweden 0-5 Poland (Tarnobrzeg)﻿﻿﻿

Italy 1-2 France (Rzeszów)

Group B

Netherlands 0-2 Portugal (Mielec)﻿

Spain 1-0 England (Stalowa Wola)

World Cup play-off? The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts, with the top three in each group qualifying.

Semi-finals

Tuesday 24 June

SF1: France vs Portugal

SF2: Spain 2-0 Italy (aet)

Final

Friday 27 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Spain (Rzeszów, 20:00)

