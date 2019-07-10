WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know

The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship finals will be played in Scotland from 16 to 28 July, with the draw made in Glasgow on 16 April. The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Group A: Scotland (hosts), Netherlands, Norway, France

Group B: England, Belgium, Spain (holders), Germany

Group stage



Tuesday 16 July:

Group A

Norway v Netherlands: 17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow

Scotland v France: 20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

Group B

Spain v Belgium: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling

England v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Friday 19 July:

Group A

Netherlands v France: 17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

Scotland v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow

Group B

England v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling

Belgium v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Monday 22 July:

Group A

Netherlands v Scotland: 19:15, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

France v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow

Group B

Germany v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling

Belgium v England: 17:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Knockout phase

Thursday 25 July:

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup play-off (tbc)

15:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Semi-finals

17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow

20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

Sunday 28 July:

Final

17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa; match allocation made after the group stage

UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant

Tickets are on sale now from the official Scottish FA website.

Prices:

Group games

Adults £2 (around €2.27)

Concessions £1 (around €1.13)

Knockouts

Adults £5 (around €5.67)

Concessions £2 (around €2.27)

Venues

Saint Mirren Park, Paisley (Group A, semi-final, final) – home of St Mirren

Firhill Stadium, Glasgow (Group A, semi-final) – home of Partick Thistle

McDiarmid Park, Perth (Group B) – home of St Johnstone

Forthbank Stadium, Stirling (Group B) – home of Stirling Albion

Ambassadors

Erin Cuthbert (Scotland & Chelsea)

Jo Love (Scotland & Glasgow City)

