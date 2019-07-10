#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know
Wednesday 10 July 2019
Scotland will host the 2019 finals from 16 to 28 July with eight contenders also aiming for a 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup spot.
The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship finals will be played in Scotland from 16 to 28 July, with the draw made in Glasgow on 16 April. The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
- All times CET (local time is one hour behind)
Group A: Scotland (hosts), Netherlands, Norway, France
Group B: England, Belgium, Spain (holders), Germany
Group stage
Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway v Netherlands: 17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Scotland v France: 20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Group B
Spain v Belgium: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
England v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands v France: 17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Scotland v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
England v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands v Scotland: 19:15, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
France v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
Germany v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v England: 17:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Knockout phase
Thursday 25 July:
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup play-off (tbc)
15:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Semi-finals
17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Sunday 28 July:
Final
17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
- In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa; match allocation made after the group stage
- UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant
Ticket sales
Tickets are on sale now from the official Scottish FA website.
Prices:
Group games
Adults £2 (around €2.27)
Concessions £1 (around €1.13)
Knockouts
Adults £5 (around €5.67)
Concessions £2 (around €2.27)
Venues
Saint Mirren Park, Paisley (Group A, semi-final, final) – home of St Mirren
Firhill Stadium, Glasgow (Group A, semi-final) – home of Partick Thistle
McDiarmid Park, Perth (Group B) – home of St Johnstone
Forthbank Stadium, Stirling (Group B) – home of Stirling Albion
Ambassadors
Erin Cuthbert (Scotland & Chelsea)
Jo Love (Scotland & Glasgow City)