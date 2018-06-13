Women's Under-19
Matches
Matches
notitle
Germany
3
-
1
-
Netherlands
Live Reporting
France won after extra time
France
3
-
1
-
Spain
Live Reporting
Close
France-Spain UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship 2018/19 Semi-finals
Saint Mirren Park
-
Paisley
2018/19,
Semi-finals
France win after extra time
France won after extra time
France
3
-
1
-
Spain
Malard
104
Becho
110, 114
Athenea del Castillo
120
Highlights
Highlights available from midnight where you are
#FRAESP
Menu
Overview
Line-ups
Statistics
Standings
Match info
notitle
notitle
France
Live statistics
Corners
7
Dangerous attacks
65
Total attempts
15
On target
8
Off target
6
Blocked
1
Disciplinary
2
0
Spain
Live statistics
Corners
7
Dangerous attacks
47
Total attempts
16
On target
6
Off target
7
Blocked
3
Disciplinary
2
0
Top