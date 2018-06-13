France-Spain UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship 2018/19 Semi-finals

Saint Mirren Park - Paisley
Semi-finals
France win after extra time
France won after extra time
France
3-1 -
Spain
      France

          Live statistics
          Corners
          7
          Dangerous attacks
          65
          Total attempts
          15
          On target
          8
          Off target
          6
          Blocked
          1
          Disciplinary
          2 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

          Spain

              Live statistics
              Corners
              7
              Dangerous attacks
              47
              Total attempts
              16
              On target
              6
              Off target
              7
              Blocked
              3
              Disciplinary
              2 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
