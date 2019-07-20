Highlights
WU19 EURO highlights: Belgium 0-5 Germany
Watch the best of the action from this Group B encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: Belgium 0-5 Germany
-
WU19 EURO highlights: Netherlands 1-3 France
Watch the best of the action from this Group A encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: Netherlands 1-3 France
-
WU19 EURO highlights: England 0-1 Spain
Watch the best of the action from this Group B encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: England 0-1 Spain
-
WU19 EURO highlights: Norway 0-5 Netherlands
Watch the best of the action from this Group A encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: Norway 0-5 Netherlands
-
WU19 EURO highlights: England 1-2 Germany
Watch the best of the action from this Group B encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: England 1-2 Germany
-
WU19 EURO highlights: Scotland 1-2 France
Watch the best of the action from this Group A encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: Scotland 1-2 France
-
WU19 EURO highlights: Spain 2-0 Belgium
Watch the best of the action from this Group B encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
WU19 EURO highlights: Spain 2-0 Belgium
-
2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain
María Llompart's free-kick ten minutes from time ensured Spain retained the title in Switzerland: watch highlights of the final.
2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain
-
WU19 EURO semi-final highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain
A spectacular goal from Teresa Abelleira sent holders Spain into a record fifth straight final: watch highlights now.
WU19 EURO semi-final highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain
-
Highlights: Scotland 0-4 Norway
Watch the best of the action from this Group A encounter and for extended highlights check out UEFA.tv by clicking here.
Highlights: Scotland 0-4 Norway
-
