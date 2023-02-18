Portugal face Cameroon for World Cup spot on Wednesday

Portugal will meet either Cameroon on Wednesday for a FIFA Women's World Cup place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Second in their qualifying group behind Germany, Portugal progressed to the UEFA play-offs and beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 after extra time. Holding the third best record of the three European play-off winners behind Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, Portugal entered the inter-confederation play-offs, to be held in New Zealand.

Women's EURO highlights: Portugal comeback to hold Switzerland

The highest-ranked of the ten contenders, Portugal were placed as top seeds in the three-team Group A and given a bye to the final. So while Portugal won 5-0 against New Zealand in a friendly on Friday at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, on Saturday a 2-0 win for Cameroon against Thailand at the same venue in the Group A semi-final decided who would meet the European contenders for a finals spot.

In all the inter-confederation play-offs will fill the last three of 32 spots in the finals in Australia and New Zealand, running from 20 July to 20 August 2023. The draw has already been made, with the winners of Portugal's group to face the Netherlands, Vietnam and the United States.

Inter-confederation play-off fixtures

Group A

Saturday 18 February

Semi-final:

Cameroon 2-0 Thailand (Hamilton)

Wednesday 22 February

Final:

Portugal vs Cameroon (Hamilton)

Winners to Group E with United States (holders), Vietnam, Netherlands

Group B

Semi-final: Saturday 18 February

Senegal 0-4 Haiti (Auckland)

Final: Wednesday 22 February

Chile vs Haiti (Auckland)

Winners to Group D with England, Denmark, China PR

Group C

Semi-finals: Sunday 19 February

Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay (Hamilton)

Papua New Guinea vs Panama (Auckland)

Final: Thursday 23 February

Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama (Hamilton)

Winners to Group F with France, Jamaica, Brazil