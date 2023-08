Women's World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Twelve European sides have taken part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and, going into Sunday's final, two remain: Spain and England. A third, Sweden, face Australia in the third-place play-off the previous day.

The first final tournament since the expansion from 24 to 32 teams kicked off on Thursday 20 July. The group stage ended on 3 August and the top two in each group progressed to the round of 16 beginning two days later.

The final between Spain and European champions England – a repeat of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final – takes place on Sunday in Sydney. Neither side have previously reached the final, so we are guaranteed a third European World Cup winner after Germany and Norway.

Knockout fixtures (all times CET)

Final

Sunday 20 August

Spain vs England (Sydney, Stadium Australia, 12:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 19 August

Sweden vs Australia (Brisbane, 10:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 15 August

Spain 2-1 Sweden (Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

Australia 1-3 England (Sydney, Stadium Australia)

Quarter-finals

Friday 11 August

Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Wellington)

Japan 1-2 Sweden (Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

Australia 0-0 France (aet, Australia win 7-6 on pens) (Brisbane)

England 2-1 Colombia (Sydney, Stadium Australia)

Round of 16

Saturday 5 August

Switzerland 1-5 Spain (Auckland)

Japan 3-1 Norway (Wellington)

Sunday 6 August

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Sweden 0-0 United States (aet, Sweden win 5-4 on pens) (Melbourne)

Monday 7 August

England 0-0 Nigeria (aet, England win 4-2 on pens) (Brisbane)

Australia 2-0 Denmark (Sydney, Stadium Australia)



Tuesday 8 August

Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (Melbourne)

France 4-0 Morocco (Adelaide)



Women's World Cup groups Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China PR

Group E: United States (holders), Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea UEFA nations in bold

Group stage results

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (Auckland)

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (Sydney)

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (Melbourne)

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (Wellington)

Saturday 22 July

Group E: United States 3-0 Vietnam (Auckland)

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (Hamilton)

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China PR (Perth)



Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (Wellington)

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (Dunedin)

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (Auckland)

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (Melbourne)

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (Adelaide)



Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 South Korea (Sydney)

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (Wellington)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (Hamilton)



Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (Wellington)

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (Perth)



Thursday 27 July

Group E: United States 1-1 Netherlands (Wellington)

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (Hamilton)

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (Brisbane)

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (Dunedin)

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (Sydney)

Group D: China PR 1-0 Haiti (Adelaide)



Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (Wellington)

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (Brisbane)

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (Perth)



Sunday 30 July

Group H: South Korea 0-1 Morocco (Adelaide)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (Dunedin)

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (Auckland)

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (Sydney, Football Stadium)

Monday 31 July

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (Wellington)

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (Hamilton)

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (Melbourne)

Group B: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (Brisbane)



Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Portugal 0-0 United States (Auckland)

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (Dunedin)

Group D: China PR 1-6 England (Adelaide)

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (Perth)



Wednesday 2 August

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (Hamilton)

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (Wellington)

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (Sydney)

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (Melbourne)



Thursday 3 August

Group H: South Korea 1-1 Germany (Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (Perth)

Stadiums

Australia

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium)

Brisbane (Brisbane Stadium)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium/Stadium Australia)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park)

Dunedin (Dunedin Stadium)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium)

Past World Cup finals (European teams in bold)

2019: United States 2-0 Netherlands; Lyon, France

2015: United States 5-2 Japan; Vancouver, Canada

2011: Japan 2-2 United States (aet, 3-1 pens); Frankfurt, Germany

2007: Germany 2-0 Brazil; Shanghai, China

2003: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Carson, United States

1999: United States 0-0 China (aet, 5-4 pens); Pasadena, United States

1995: Norway 2-0 Germany; Stockholm, Sweden

1991: United States 2-1 Norway; Guangzhou, China

Past Olympic medallists (European teams in bold)

2021: Canada (gold), Sweden (silver), United States (bronze); Yokohama, Japan (postponed from 2020, final moved from Tokyo)

2016: Germany (gold), Sweden (silver), Canada (bronze); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2012: United States (gold), Japan (silver), Canada (bronze); London, United Kingdom

2008: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Beijing, China

2004: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Athens, Greece

2000: Norway (gold), United States (silver), Germany (bronze); Sydney, Australia

1996: United States (gold), China (silver), Norway (bronze); Atlanta, United States