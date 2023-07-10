England at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

England's World Cup Group D fixtures

22 July: England vs Haiti (Brisbane, 11:30)

28 July: England vs Denmark (Sydney, 10:30)

1 August: China PR vs England (Adelaide, 13:00)

All times CET

England's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

How England qualified

Group D winners: W10 D0 L0 F80 A0﻿

England 8-0 North Macedonia

Luxembourg 0-10 England

England 4-0 Northern Ireland

Latvia 0-10 England

England 1-0 Austria

England 20-0 Latvia

North Macedonia 0-10 England

Northern Ireland 0-5 England

Austria 0-2 England

England 10-0 Luxembourg

Top scorer: Beth Mead (13)

England coach: Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman, who won Women's EURO 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final with her native Netherlands, has achieved a formidable record since her England appointment in 2021. Having tasted victory at EURO 2022, Wiegman will now look to go one better than in 2019 and complete a European-World Cup double with her new team.

Women's EURO final highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England captain: Millie Bright

With Leah Williamson ruled out through injury, fellow central defender Bright, herself only just back to fitness after a knee problem, will wear the armband for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand. A key part of the EURO 2022 success.

England's World Cup history

Best performance: Third place (2015)

2019 World Cup: Fourth place

The superb home Women's EURO triumph has put the Lionesses in the spotlight and despite the retirements of the likes of Ellen White and Jill Scott, and injuries to Mead, Williamson and Fran Kirby, they remain among the favourites to win a first global honour.

England's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (2022)

Olympics (as Great Britain): Quarter-finals (2012, 2021)

England's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A1)

22/09/2023: England vs Scotland

26/09/2023: Netherlands vs England

27/10/2023: England vs Belgium

31/10/2023: Belgium vs England

01/12/2023: England vs Netherlands

05/12/2023: Scotland vs England