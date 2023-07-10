England at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
England will be aiming to add a first World Cup to their maiden EURO crown from last summer.
England's World Cup Group D fixtures
22 July: England vs Haiti (Brisbane, 11:30)
28 July: England vs Denmark (Sydney, 10:30)
1 August: China PR vs England (Adelaide, 13:00)
All times CET
England's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)
Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
How England qualified
Group D winners: W10 D0 L0 F80 A0
England 8-0 North Macedonia
Luxembourg 0-10 England
England 4-0 Northern Ireland
Latvia 0-10 England
England 1-0 Austria
England 20-0 Latvia
North Macedonia 0-10 England
Northern Ireland 0-5 England
Austria 0-2 England
England 10-0 Luxembourg
Top scorer: Beth Mead (13)
England coach: Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman, who won Women's EURO 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final with her native Netherlands, has achieved a formidable record since her England appointment in 2021. Having tasted victory at EURO 2022, Wiegman will now look to go one better than in 2019 and complete a European-World Cup double with her new team.
England captain: Millie Bright
With Leah Williamson ruled out through injury, fellow central defender Bright, herself only just back to fitness after a knee problem, will wear the armband for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand. A key part of the EURO 2022 success.
England's World Cup history
Best performance: Third place (2015)
2019 World Cup: Fourth place
The superb home Women's EURO triumph has put the Lionesses in the spotlight and despite the retirements of the likes of Ellen White and Jill Scott, and injuries to Mead, Williamson and Fran Kirby, they remain among the favourites to win a first global honour.
England's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Winners (2022)
Olympics (as Great Britain): Quarter-finals (2012, 2021)
England's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A1)
22/09/2023: England vs Scotland
26/09/2023: Netherlands vs England
27/10/2023: England vs Belgium
31/10/2023: Belgium vs England
01/12/2023: England vs Netherlands
05/12/2023: Scotland vs England