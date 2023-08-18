England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

England's World Cup Group D results (winners)

22 July: England 1-0 Haiti (Brisbane): Stanway 29pen

28 July: England 1-0 Denmark (Sydney, Sydney Football Stadium): James 6

1 August: China PR 1-6 England (Adelaide): Wang Shuang 57pen; Russo 4, Hemp 26, James 41 65, Kelly 77, Daly 84

England's World Cup knockout stage fixtures and results

Round of 16

7 August: England 0-0 Nigeria (aet, England win 4-2 on pens; Brisbane)

Quarter-finals

12 August: England 2-1 Colombia (Sydney, Stadium Australia): Hemp 45+7, Russo 63; Santos 44

Semi-finals

16 August: Australia 1-3 England (Sydney, Stadium Australia): Kerr 63; Toone 36, Hemp 71, Russo 86

Final

20 August: Spain vs England (Sydney, Stadium Australia, 12:00 CET)

England beat Spain 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals and hope to match Germany, who followed winning Women's EURO in 2001 and 2005 with World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007. Norway also won the 1995 World Cup two years after a EURO success but they lost their European title earlier in 1995 while it was still a biennial competition.

Sarina Wiegman has now led teams to four consecutive EURO/World Cup finals after winning Women's EURO 2017 and making the 2019 World Cup final with the Netherlands before switching to England for EURO 2022. Her record in major tournaments, including the 2021 Olympics, is P28 W25 D3 L1 F82 A23; that one defeat over 90 minutes came against the United States in the 2019 World Cup final. Two of the three draws, meanwhile, went to penalties (Netherlands losing to USA in the 2021 Olympic quarter-finals and England beating Nigeria in the 2023 World Cup last 16).

Lauren James was suspended for the quarter-finals and semi-finals after a red card in the round of 16 but is available for the final.

England's tournament winners Women's EURO 2022 In all, seven of England's potential World Cup winners started the Wembley final win against Germany last July, and four came off the bench with five unused substitutes. England won 2-1 after extra time with goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly. Starters: Lucy Bronze, Mille Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh (others: Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Ellen White, Leah Williamson) Used substitutes: Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Alessio Russo, Ella Toone (others: Nikita Parris, Jill Scott) Unused substitutes: Jess Carter, Bethany England, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Lotte Wubben-Moy (others: Demi Stokes) Not in 2022 squad: Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Esme Morgan, Jordan Nobbs, Katie Robinson. Katie Zelem Women's Finalissima 2023 In the Women's Finalissima in April, where England beat Brazil on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, ten starters and all three used substitutes are in Australia. Starters: Lucy Bronze, Mille Bright, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Alessio Russo, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh (others: Leah Williamson) Used substitutes: Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson (from the World Cup 23, Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Bethany England, Hannah Hampton, Esme Morgan, Jordan Nobbs, Ellie Roebuck and Lotte Wubben-Moy were unused substitutes) 2009 Women's U19 EURO Lucy Bronze, Laura Coombs and Jordan Nobbs were also part of England's only championship success at youth level, Nobbs adding to Toni Duggan's goal in a 2-0 final defeat of Sweden in Borisov.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Source: The FA

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

How England qualified

Group D winners: W10 D0 L0 F80 A0﻿

England 8-0 North Macedonia

Luxembourg 0-10 England

England 4-0 Northern Ireland

Latvia 0-10 England

England 1-0 Austria

England 20-0 Latvia

North Macedonia 0-10 England

Northern Ireland 0-5 England

Austria 0-2 England

England 10-0 Luxembourg

Top scorer: Beth Mead (13)

England coach: Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman, who won Women's EURO 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final with her native Netherlands, has achieved a formidable record since her England appointment in 2021. Having tasted victory at EURO 2022, Wiegman will now look to go one better than in 2019 and complete a European-World Cup double with her new team, in addition to the Women's Finalissima won in April against Brazil at Wembley.

Women's EURO final highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England captain: Millie Bright

With Leah Williamson ruled out through injury, fellow central defender Bright, herself only just back to fitness after a knee problem and a key part of the EURO 2022 success, is helming a reshaped back three.

England's World Cup history

Previous best performance: Third place (2015)

2019 World Cup: Fourth place

The superb home Women's EURO triumph has put the Lionesses in the spotlight and despite the retirements of the likes of Ellen White and Jill Scott, and injuries to Mead, Williamson and Kirby, they are in sight of a first global honour.

England's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (2022)

Olympics (as Great Britain): Quarter-finals (2012, 2021)

England's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A1)

22/09/2023: England vs Scotland

26/09/2023: Netherlands vs England

27/10/2023: England vs Belgium

31/10/2023: Belgium vs England

01/12/2023: England vs Netherlands

05/12/2023: Scotland vs England