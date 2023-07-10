France at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

France's World Cup Group F fixtures

23 July: France vs Jamaica (Sydney, 12:00)

29 July: France vs Brazil (Brisbane, 12:00)

2 August: Panama vs France (Sydney, 12:00)

All times CET

France's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Solène Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United), Elisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier), Ève Périsset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Aïssatou Tounkara (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Léa Le Garrec (Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Matéo (Paris FC)

How France qualified

Group I winners: W10 D0 L0 F54 A4

Greece 0-10 France

Slovenia 2-3 France

France 11-0 Slovenia

Kazakhstan 0-5 France

France 6-0 Kazakhstan

France 2-0 Wales

Wales 1-2 France

France 1-0 Slovenia

Estonia 0-9 France

France 5-1 Greece

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (10)

France coach: Hervé Renard

The experienced coach took over in March and will hope to lead his side to glory in their sixth appearance at the World Cup. Renard has previously been in charge of international men's teams such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

France captain: Wendie Renard

One of the most decorated players in the modern women's game, the legendary Lyon centre-back would love to add an international title to her bulging trophy cabinet. Renard is set to appear in her third World Cup finals.

Lyon's eight Women's Champions League titles

France's World Cup history

Best performance: Fourth place (2011)

2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals

The hosts of the 2019 World Cup lost to eventual winners the United States in the quarter-finals but will be among the favourites to go all the way this time, despite Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino's injury absences.

France's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Semi-finals (2022)

Olympics: Fourth place (2012)

France's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A2)

22/09/2023: France vs Portugal

26/09/2023: Austria vs France

27/10/2023: Norway vs France

31/10/2023: France vs Norway

30/11/2023: France vs Austria

05/12/2023: Portugal vs France