France at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Article summary
France will be hopeful of progressing deep into the tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
France's World Cup Group F fixtures
23 July: France vs Jamaica (Sydney, 12:00)
29 July: France vs Brazil (Brisbane, 12:00)
2 August: Panama vs France (Sydney, 12:00)
All times CET
France's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Solène Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)
Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United), Elisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier), Ève Périsset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Aïssatou Tounkara (Manchester United)
Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Léa Le Garrec (Fleury), Amel Majri (Lyon), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomie Feller (Real Madrid), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon), Clara Matéo (Paris FC)
How France qualified
Group I winners: W10 D0 L0 F54 A4
Greece 0-10 France
Slovenia 2-3 France
France 11-0 Slovenia
Kazakhstan 0-5 France
France 6-0 Kazakhstan
France 2-0 Wales
Wales 1-2 France
France 1-0 Slovenia
Estonia 0-9 France
France 5-1 Greece
Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (10)
France coach: Hervé Renard
The experienced coach took over in March and will hope to lead his side to glory in their sixth appearance at the World Cup. Renard has previously been in charge of international men's teams such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Ivory Coast.
France captain: Wendie Renard
One of the most decorated players in the modern women's game, the legendary Lyon centre-back would love to add an international title to her bulging trophy cabinet. Renard is set to appear in her third World Cup finals.
France's World Cup history
Best performance: Fourth place (2011)
2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals
The hosts of the 2019 World Cup lost to eventual winners the United States in the quarter-finals but will be among the favourites to go all the way this time, despite Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino's injury absences.
France's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Semi-finals (2022)
Olympics: Fourth place (2012)
France's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A2)
22/09/2023: France vs Portugal
26/09/2023: Austria vs France
27/10/2023: Norway vs France
31/10/2023: France vs Norway
30/11/2023: France vs Austria
05/12/2023: Portugal vs France